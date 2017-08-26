State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Health officials said Friday that mosquitoes capable of spreading the Zika virus have been documented in Michigan for the first time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness said the Asian tiger mosquitoes were found in an industrial area in Livonia along the I-96 corridor.

Officials stressed there's no evidence of Zika virus-infected mosquitoes in Michigan or the Midwest this year.

They said the species has been extending its known range and recently was found in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and Connecticut.

The Zika virus can be transmitted from mother to baby during pregnancy or through unprotected sexual contact. A large outbreak of Zika occurred beginning in 2015 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

County prosecuting attorney stops defendant stabbing self in neck

LANSING (AP) — A witness said a defendant just bound over for trial on two felony assault charges started jabbing a broken pen into his neck until a prosecutor and police officers stopped him.

District Court Administrator Anethia Brewer said Everic Allen suffered superficial injuries Friday morning and was treated at the Lansing Police Department before being transported to the Ingham County Jail.

Brewer said Allen's hands were shackled during the incident.

Attorney Luke Goodrich told the Lansing State Journal he was seated nearby and saw Joel Martinez, the assistant prosecutor who had just argued Allen's case, rush to prevent Allen from further hurting himself. Police officers then helped Martinez.

Goodrich said it didn't appear that Allen was trying to hurt anyone other than himself.

Audit takes issue with free parking for state workers

LANSING (AP) — An audit says a Michigan agency used more than $330,000 in federal anti-blight and mortgage relief funds to provide free parking for contract employees in downtown Lansing.

The audit released Friday by the inspector general for the Trouble Asset Relief Program recommends the Michigan State Housing Development Authority be required to pay back the money.

State agency spokeswoman Katie Bach defended the spending, saying it was "essential to meet staffing levels required for the important work of helping families in Michigan avoid foreclosure." She said previous audits found no problem with the expense.

Bach said the agency will review the audit and figure out what to do next under U.S. Department of Treasury guidance.

The number of employees receiving the benefit has fluctuated between 65 to nearly 100.

Prison food worker says he was fired over rotten potatoes

KINCHELOE (AP) — A food worker says he was fired after refusing to serve rotten potatoes to inmates at a northern Michigan prison.

Steve Pine of Sault Ste. Marie, who has worked for Trinity Services Group at Kinross Correctional Facility since July 2016, told the Detroit Free Press about 100 bags of potatoes had mold. He said a corrections officer agreed the potatoes should be thrown out, but a Trinity supervisor disagreed.

Pine said he was fired last Saturday. The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from Oldsmar, Florida-based Trinity.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said the potatoes weren't served. He said in an email to the newspaper that after an inspection about a third of the potatoes needed to be discarded, but a substitute was used to alleviate prisoner concerns.