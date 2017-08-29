State Briefs

WHITE CLOUD (AP) — A Sand Lake woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot.

Glenna Duram, 49, learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated "don't (expletive) shoot" in Martin Duram's voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram's death.

Glenna Duram's attorney plans to appeal.

State trooper uses Taser on teen who died in crash fleeing police

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police said a trooper has been suspended after using a Taser on a teen who died in a crash while fleeing police on an all-terrain vehicle in Detroit.

State police said in a release Monday the trooper deployed the Taser, which struck the teen before Saturday's crash on the city's east side. Investigators said troopers tried to stop the ATV for reckless driving by activing emergency lights and siren, but the driver refused.

Police said the teen tried to drive off the road and onto a sidewalk, and crashed into the back of a pickup truck. Troopers immediately began first aid, police said, but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Once completed, the state police's investigation will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

2 persons hurt in small plane crash in northern Michigan

BAGLEY TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a small plane with two people aboard has crashed in northern Michigan's Bagley Township.

Officials on the scene told the Petoskey News-Review the plane's pilot and a passenger were both alert and speaking when found by emergency personnel. Both were taken to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

The plane, a Cessna 180, hit some trees before landing upside down in a field south of Gaylord at about 1 p.m. Monday.

Jerry Peck, who owns a storage building nearby, said he "heard the sputtering and sputting, and then a hellacious crash noise."

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Police say man killed in West Michigan tractor crash

LAKE ODESSA (AP) — Police said was a man found dead in an Ionia County drainage ditch after a tractor crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were called Saturday night to a rural area near the village of Lake Odessa after family members found the overturned tractor. Emergency workers pronounced the 59-year-old man dead at the scene, about 30 miles east of Grand Rapids.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.