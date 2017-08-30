State Briefs

MUSKEGON (AP) — A West Michigan company is sending about 2,000 kayaks to parts of Texas and Louisiana to help with flooding relief and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Retailer Walmart is buying the kayaks from Muskegon-based KL Outdoor, according to WOOD-TV. KL Outdoor is covering the shipping costs, said Chuck Smith, its chief executive.

Walmart will sell or donate them in areas hit hard by the storm, said Smith, who added that the retailer contacted his company.

Some kayaks were sent out Monday. The rest were expected to be put on trucks Tuesday.

Harvey made landfall late Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials have since received thousands of calls and pleas for rescue.

Michigan judge dismisses lawsuit against Gordie Howe Bridge

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan judge has dismissed a competitor's lawsuit that challenged the future construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Detroit News reported Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled Tuesday the owner of the Ambassador Bridge was late in filing its lawsuit after a June 2012 agreement to build the Canadian-financed new span that's scheduled to open in 2020.

The Detroit International Bridge Co., which owns the Ambassador Bridge, also has proposed a new span to Windsor, Ontario, next to its existing bridge.

Last year, a federal judge rejected a Detroit International Bridge Co. lawsuit that argued the agreement between Michigan and Canada to build the span over the Detroit River about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge was unconstitutionally approved by the U.S. State Department.

Former UAW official pleads guilty in Fiat Chrysler case

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A former United Auto Workers associate director has pleaded guilty to misusing money from Fiat Chrysler that was intended to train blue-collar workers.

Virdell King, 65, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act. Under a plea agreement, she faces up to 16 months in prison and restitution payments of up to $15,000. A judge set her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2018.

King is the second person to plead guilty in the case. The government says former Fiat Chrysler labor executive Al Iacobelli provided UAW officials with credit cards linked to the company-sponsored training center. Iacobelli has pleaded not guilty.

The Detroit News said King and her attorney declined to comment after her appearance in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor.

Gunshots in Saginaw-area park leads to removal of basketball rims

SAGINAW TWP. (AP) — Backboards and rims at a Saginaw Township park have yet to be reinstalled after officials removed them when shots were fired during a pickup basketball game earlier this year.

Township Manager Rob Grose told MLive for a story Tuesday that the court's concrete slab at Sandhill Park could be repurposed for some other activity.

The backboards and rims were taken down May 6 at the request of neighbors a day after someone shot a gun skyward.

Grose said the hoops aren't going back up this year and that people living nearby "don't have to listen to the basketball, and all the music and the problems that they've had before."

Neighbor Russell Cronkright said the park was constructed in the mid-1990s to help keep kids out of trouble.

Suburban Detroit teen charged, arraigned in mother's slaying

FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — A suburban Detroit teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of his 35-year-old mother.

Farmington Hills police said the 16-year-old was arraigned via video Monday in 47th District Court and will be tried as an adult.

Authorities received a 911 call on Aug. 21 from a home northwest of Detroit. The caller said a woman was the victim of an accident and was unconscious. Police said life-saving measures by first responders were unsuccessful.

Detectives later determined her death was not the result of an accident.

Her son is being held without bond in the county youth home. His name was not released.

A pre-examination conference is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Mom ending panhandling to raise college funds for daughter

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A Michigan woman who began panhandling to raise $24,000 for her daughter to attend Michigan State University is calling it quits after raising less than half of her goal.

Lori Truex told the Battle Creek Enquirer that she'll end her fundraising campaign Thursday to return to work as a school bus driver. She said she raised more than $10,000 — $5,400 from an online GoFundMe account and $4,800 from her panhandling or checks deposited by donors into a credit union account she opened for the drive.

Truex said grants, scholarships and loans will help make up the difference.

She began standing with a sign on corners around Battle Creek on June 14.

Her daughter, Kendall Truex, moved into her MSU dormitory last week.