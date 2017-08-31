State Briefs

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — The company that operates twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan says it has discovered a number of gaps in a protective layer of enamel coating on the pipes.

Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday the gaps were noticed during a recent inspection. Spokesman Ryan Duffy said they're small and apparently were formed when workers installed steel anchors to support the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

He said there's no evidence of corrosion or leakage. The gaps will be repaired in coming weeks.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said the discovery underscores the need to eventually shut down the pipelines. Valerie Brader of the Michigan Agency for Energy said it's a major concern that the gaps apparently resulted from human error.

Federal grant to fund drain project protecting Lake Superior

MARQUETTE (AP) — An Upper Peninsula nonprofit group has received a federal grant for a "green infrastructure" project intended to protect Lake Superior waters near Marquette.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the $288,500 grant to the Superior Watershed Partnership.

The project will relocate an open-channel drain in Marquette that discharges storm water across a public beach and into the lake. The drain's outfall will be moved to an adjacent wetland.

Watershed partnership senior planner Geraldine Grant said that in addition to reducing runoff into the lake, the adjustment will provide a consistent water source for the 12-acre wetland. It filters pollutants and provides important wildlife habitat.

City officials said the project will improve nearshore Lake Superior water quality and help Marquette deal with intense storms and changing water levels as the climate gets warmer.

Dead teen's family seeks millions from Michigan trooper

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer said he's seeking $50 million in a lawsuit against a Michigan State Police trooper who used a Taser to try to stop a teenager on an all-terrain vehicle.

Damon Grimes died last weekend after he crashed the ATV in Detroit. State police acknowledge that the 15-year-old was struck with a Taser before the crash.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court accuses the trooper of excessive force. Geoffrey Fieger said the teen wasn't armed and didn't pose a threat to police.

A state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, declined to comment on the lawsuit. The trooper has been suspended. The results of an investigation will be reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor.

Man linked to Islamic State gets 45-month prison sentence

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man accused of being a vigorous supporter of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a weapons crime.

It's a significant break for 30-year-old Sebastian Gregerson. Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence Wednesday, repeatedly emphasizing his support for IS, a violent Islamic militant group, in writings and secretly recorded conversations.

But federal Judge Arthur Tarnow said there's no evidence that Gregerson committed any dangerous acts.

The FBI used an undercover operative to get close to Gregerson. He pleaded guilty in March to possessing unregistered destructive devices.

Federal prosecutor Cathleen Corken said the FBI arrested Gregerson before he could commit an act of terrorism. But defense lawyer David Tholen said the government greatly "overstated its case."

Many victims of Michigan doctor still seeking restitution

DETROIT (AP) — The victims of a Michigan doctor who was imprisoned two years ago for giving unnecessary chemotherapy and over-medicating patients still live with physical, financial and emotional scars.

Farid Fata, 52, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for deceiving Blue Cross-Blue Shield and Medicare of about $34 million by prescribing chemotherapy to cancer-free patients and over-medicating others at his five hematology and oncology clinics.

A $12 million fund of Fata's his money and assets was set up to compensate those affected, but many former patients say they've received minimal or no restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said nearly 75 percent of the 700 people who applied for restitution through the claims website have received preliminary approval.

Man gets 90 days in jail for shooting 2 Detroit officers

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old man will spend 90 days in jail for shooting two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

Juwan Plummer was also sentenced Wednesday to probation. He earlier pleaded guilty to intentional discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and using a firearm during a felony.

On April 16, the officers knocked on the door of a home where Plummer's mother lives and were walking away when a shot was fired from inside the house. One officer suffered an arm wound. The second officer suffered facial wounds.

Police have said someone called 911, believing the family's home was being burglarized.

Plummer apologized in court Wednesday, saying "the violence in our communities, the situations that happen in our home caused this terrible accident to happen."

Woman escapes after explosion causes fire at her home

INKSTER (AP) — A Detroit-area woman has escaped her home after it exploded and caught fire.

Authorities Wednesday continued to investigate the explosion which occurred Tuesday afternoon in Inkster, southwest of Detroit.

Inkster Fire Marshal Robert Roths said the woman was in the shower when the explosion occurred, but ran from the house and was not injured.

Roths said a natural gas leak may have led to the explosion. He said the house was "fully engulfed" by flames when firefighters arrived.

Everything inside the home is believed to have been destroyed.

Mother arrested after child found slain in Detroit apartment

DETROIT (AP) — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 1-year-old child stabbed to death in a southwest Detroit apartment.

Officers arrived at the apartment late Tuesday night after authorities received a 911 call from the woman.

Dispatchers were told by the caller that people were dead and that the woman was going to kill herself.

Police found her bleeding in a hallway before locating the child's body. The woman was being treated at a hospital.

Michigan county offers law enforcement academy for seniors

CLINTON TWP. (AP) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking seniors interested in participating in a free law enforcement academy.

Four workshops will be held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and start Sept. 25 at the Macomb Intermediate School District in Clinton Township. Registrations are being accepted by telephone.

The classes are intended to educate senior citizens about the operations of the sheriff's office and its various divisions. Classes also are scheduled for Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The detective bureau, evidence technician, youth bureau, firearms, corrections, Special Enforcement Team and Macomb Auto Theft Squad will be among the operations covered by the workshops.