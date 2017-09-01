State Briefs

BAY CITY (AP) — A county near Saginaw Bay has acquired a new military vehicle meant to be solely used for rescue purposes.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office picked up the vehicle Wednesday from the U.S. Army Reserve Center. The vehicle is a 2008 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected truck that weighs about 39,000 pounds and stands about a dozen feet.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the truck will only be used for rescue efforts and not for combative purposes. He said he was inspired to acquire the vehicle in light of recent barricaded gunman cases in Oakland County and Bay City.

The truck seats eight people holds a maximum 25,000 pounds.

Cunningham said he hopes the county will never need to use the truck.

Women hurt in motel blast faces drug, child abuse charges

MANTON (AP) — A 37-year-old woman faces drug and child abuse charges three months after she and her two children were hurt by an explosion and fire in a northern Michigan motel room.

The woman was arrested Wednesday after recovering from injuries suffered May 17 at the Green Mill Motel in Manton, southeast of Traverse City.

She is charged with delivery or manufacture of marijuana, maintaining a drug house and two counts of child abuse. Her name was not released.

Investigators determined the explosion was consistent with a butane hash oil lab. Several chemicals also were found.

Roughly half of the motel was destroyed by the fire. Police say the woman's children — ages 13 and 11 — were severely burned and remain under medical care.

University of Michigan using dry ice for groundhog problem

ANN ARBOR (AP) — The University of Michigan — concerned about problems caused by burrowing groundhogs — is using dry ice to suffocate the rodents in their dens beneath the school's North Campus.

Officials say the burrowing could undermine the foundations of structures, porches and pavement.

Spokesman Jim Kosteva said groundhogs "are capable of moving a lot of dirt in their digging." He added that burrows or holes also can become tripping hazards.

Kosteva said traps were being used for catch and release, but workers began finding the traps closed or the animals released after being captured.

Dry ice melts and becomes carbon dioxide gas. Some U.S. cities use it to kill rats.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley calls the practice against groundhogs cruel.

Lyft extends service throughout 32 states

DETROIT (AP) — Lyft is driving into the countryside in an effort to raise ridership and steal market share from rival Uber.

Lyft is offering service to passengers in every corner of 32 U.S. states, including hard-to-reach rural areas. The move boosts the number of states with full coverage to 40.

The much larger Uber now controls about 70 percent of the U.S. ride-hailing market. Uber says it has near-statewide coverage in nine states and it doubts whether Lyft can give timely rides in remote areas.

For Lyft, the expansion is a bold move into unserved areas and a gamble that it can create new markets in rural areas.

Lyft says the expansion began Thursday, giving it the biggest U.S. coverage area and service to more people than any competitor.

Lawyer defends trooper who used Taser on teen who died

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper who fired his Taser at a teenager before the 15-year-old crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died had to make a "split-second decision" under tough circumstances, an attorney said.

"The death of Damon Grimes was tragic, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said Richard Convertino, an attorney for Trooper Mark Bessner.

Bessner is suspended while authorities investigate what happened last Saturday in Detroit. He's accused of firing a Taser at Damon from his patrol car. The teen crashed the ATV and died.

State police announced Thursday that troopers would no longer conduct high-speed chases in Detroit in response to traffic violations or misdemeanors.

"Under no circumstance should any police officer ever shoot like a cowboy out of his vehicle," said attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who is representing Damon's family and suing for $50 million.

Convertino released a statement Wednesday, saying the teen was evading arrest while driving recklessly in an urban area.

"Trooper Bessner was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances on the scene and at the moment, which was tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving," Convertino said. "We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and trust the investigators will assess the facts objectively in light of the totality of the circumstances."

Meanwhile, more than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at the crash site, including 20 people on ATVs. Some shouted obscenities at police, and two men jumped onto the rear of a police cruiser. No arrests were made, Detroit Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

"It shouldn't have to be like this," said Damon's mother, Monique Grimes. "He was only 15. He enjoyed riding his bike. I just want justice for Dae Dae."

House explosion near Detroit leaves 3 people injured

REDFORD TWP. (AP) — Three people have been hurt in a house explosion west of Detroit.

Authorities in Redford Township are investigating the cause of the Wednesday night explosion, but have said it was not related to utilities at the home.

The injured people were inside when the blast occurred about 10 p.m. They were being treated at a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

WXYZ-TV reports that the force of the blast left a two-foot gap between the foundation and one side of the house.

Ex-Detroit mayor ordered to pay $1.5 million to city

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been ordered to pay $1.5 million to the city's water department.

The restitution is related to his 2013 corruption conviction. Kilpatrick was found guilty of fixing city business to enrich himself and reward his pal, Bobby Ferguson.

Federal Judge Nancy Edmunds ordered a new restitution figure Thursday after an appeals court said $4.5 million was too high. The Detroit News says the $1.5 million figure is related to a water department contract that involved Ferguson.

It's unknown if Detroit will ever see the money. Kilpatrick is broke and will be in prison for more than 20 years.