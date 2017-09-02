State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man suspected of setting a barn fire that killed 13 horses in West Michigan has been arraigned on charges of third-degree arson and killing or torturing animals.

Kent County prosecutors say 20-year-old Payton Mellema was arraigned Friday.

Only two of 15 horses survived the April 8 Lowell-area fire. The horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs. Mellema lived nearby.

Investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit that Mellema said Thursday that "he gained access to the barn and chained the doors closed. He then used an accelerant and started a small fire in the hayloft that got out of control."

Mellema has been jailed since May on a charge of violating probation. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

Harvey prompts Gov. Snyder to declare state energy emergency

LANSING (AP) — Michigan has declared a state of energy emergency to address fuel supply problems resulting from Harvey.

Gov. Rick Snyder's office says he issued an executive order Thursday. It allows the suspension of some vapor pressure regulations for petroleum products being trucked in some areas across the state.

Snyder said his executive order "will help ensure there are no artificial shortages of fuel impacting the state's residents or visitors."

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 along Texas' Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane. It has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the storm and widespread flooding have temporarily shut down key oil and gas facilities in that area.

Dearborn-based auto club AAA Michigan said earlier this week that gas prices statewide had risen by about 6 cents per gallon.

Researchers discover 2 century-old shipwrecks in Lake Huron

DETROIT (AP) — Two shipwrecks more than a century old have been found in the deep waters of Lake Huron, Maritime archaeologists announced Friday.

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary officials said they recently confirmed the identities of the wooden freighter Ohio and steel-hulled steamer Choctaw. Researchers from the Alpena, Michigan-based federal sanctuary found what they believed to be the vessels during a May expedition.

Officials say they plan future expeditions to the 202-foot-long Ohio and 266-foot Choctaw, which they add are well-preserved in upper Great Lakes' cold freshwater. They also intend to nominate the shipwrecks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

They are in more than 200 feet of water off the coast of Michigan's Presque Isle, within the sanctuary's boundaries. Sanctuary Superintendent Jeff Gray said they aren't releasing the precise coordinates of the wrecks until researchers have gathered more information, but the ultimate goal is to open them up to public diving.

"Both are magnificently preserved," he said. "They're really time capsules, sitting there fully intact."

The Ohio sunk in 1894 and the Choctaw in 1915, both in collisions with other vessels. All crewmembers were rescued from both, but five died from the Ironton, one of the vessels involved in the collision with the Ohio. That schooner has not been found.

Researchers and divers have long sought to locate the Choctaw, considered unique among experts for its "straight-back" design.

Notably, it was the subject of a 2011 search involving professional researchers and high school students that became a documentary film entitled "Project Shiphunt." Though the Choctaw then proved elusive, the crew located two other shipwrecks.

Thunder Bay estimates its 4,300-square-mile sanctuary contains about 200 shipwrecks, with about half discovered. It protects and monitors the wrecks in what was once known as "Shipwreck Alley."

Inspectors condemn Michigan motel for violations

ROYAL OAK TWP. (AP) — Inspectors have condemned a Michigan motel that has been featured in a YouTube special about America's dirtiest motels.

The condemnation notice was posted Thursday after Royal Inn Motel operators failed to fix numerous code violations, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Inspectors said they found animal waste, human waste, trash and other debris in hallways. They also found many of the rooms had mattresses on the floors as well as unusable tubs and toilets.

"The Royal Inn has not maintained the premises to minimum code, has 17 fire code violations and 33 building code violations," said Donna Squalls, a Royal Oak Township supervisor. "There are life-safety issues that the owner has not addressed in a timely manner and cannot be further postponed without endangering the lives of residents."

The 200-room motel on 8 Mile Road has several hundred residents. The notice gives residents until Sept. 5 to vacate.

"We're going to be on site (Friday) to offer what assistance we can to help these people transition from the Royal Inn," said Shane Bies of the Oakland County Health Division. "We realize that some of these people will have a place to go, and some might not."

Squalls said residents can also receive assistance from the United Way, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and others.

"The township board of trustees and leadership are most concerned with the welfare of the people staying and working at the Royal Inn," Squalls said. "These are some of our most needy and impoverished citizens."

Township officials said the building will be demolished if the violations aren't completed within a week of closing.

Protesters want charges against trooper in Taser-ATV crash

DETROIT (AP) — Protesters are calling for the prosecution of a Michigan State Police trooper who fired his Taser at a teenager before the 15-year-old crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

The Rev. David Alexander Bullock was among three pastors who led a peaceful protest by about 50 people Friday outside the Detroit Police headquarters. The Detroit News reports he called on Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to "expeditiously" bring charges against Trooper Mark Bessner.

State police have said Bessner pursued Grimes after he ignored an order to stop, then shot the teen with a Taser. The boy drove over a curb and struck a pickup.

Bessner's attorney has said the trooper had to make a "split-second decision" under tough circumstances.

Bessner is suspended while authorities investigate the Aug. 26 incident in Detroit.

Mother, 31, charged in stabbing death of 1-year-old son

DETROIT (AP) — A 31-year-old woman has been charged in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old son in a southwest Detroit apartment.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Shaquittea Denice Reese-Bethea could be arraigned Friday from a hospital bed on first-degree murder, felony murder, torture, and child abuse charges.

Police were sent to the apartment late Tuesday night after authorities received a 911 call from the woman. Dispatchers were told by the caller that people were dead and that the woman was going to kill herself.

Police found Reese-Bethea bleeding in a hallway before locating the body of the child who was stabbed multiple times.

Reese-Bethea was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds.