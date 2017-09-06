State Briefs

Snyder urges Congress to protect young immigrants

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is urging Congress to act quickly to authorize and clarify the status of immigrants brought into the country illegally as children since President Donald Trump is phasing out a program that protects them from deportation.

The Republican governor said Tuesday many people are "working toward success" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Congress should act "for the certainty of their future."

The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to develop a legislative fix before it stops renewing permits for people already covered. The program was created by former President Barack Obama and benefits 6,430 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Democratic Party says Trump's actions are "cruel" because the immigrants "were brought to this country through no fault of their own."

Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Michigan driveway

MASON TOWNSHIP (AP) — A toddler has died after being run over by a vehicle in a driveway during a birthday party at a southern Michigan home.

MLive.com reports that a family member struck the 2-year-old about 7 p.m. Sunday in Cass County's Mason Township.

Relatives started cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived, but the child was later pronounced dead.

Cass County sheriff's officials say the driver of the vehicle that struck the child is cooperating with officers. The newspaper reports that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have factored into the incident.

Mason Township is southwest of Kalamazoo and just north of the state line with Indiana.

Authorities seize $1 million in cash, drugs in weekend raids

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — About $1 million in cash and more than 66 pounds of cocaine and heroin have been seized during weekend drug raids in West Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Grand Rapids says 18 people are charged with conspiracy to distribute the drugs in the Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor areas.

Authorities obtained search warrants for more than a dozen homes, businesses and storage facilities. One man was shot early Sunday by police at a Grand Rapids apartment complex. He was in critical condition Tuesday.

Marijuana, three handguns and an assault rifle also were seized in the raids.

Eleven people appeared Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids. A 12th defendant appeared in court in Chicago.

Authorities say the drugs were trucked into West Michigan from California by semitrailers.

Ribbon-cutting held at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (AP) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held at an $860 million sports complex that is the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

Elected, business and community leaders got a chance Tuesday to see the 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena.

The NHL's Red Wings and NBA's Pistons will begin their seasons in the coming weeks at the arena.

The Detroit City Council approved $34.5 million in taxpayer-funded bonds for the project. The arena is owned by Detroit's Downtown Development Authority and will be managed by the Ilitch family's Olympia Development of Michigan.

The Ilitch family, which owns the Red Wings, is financing most of the project.

A public tour of the arena is planned for Saturday.

The arena is to anchor a 50-block neighborhood of offices, apartments, restaurants and shops.