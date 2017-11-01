State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has activated an emergency center to coordinate with local officials on a growing number of hepatitis cases that may be spreading beyond the southeastern corner of the state.

The department said Tuesday the center will support local health departments, hospitals, emergency medical services and other health care providers.

Since August 2016, it has received reports of 457 confirmed cases of hepatitis A, including 18 deaths, in Huron, Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

The department says it's urging vaccinations for the highest risk individuals, including persons with a history of substance use and men who have sex with men.

Worker accused of putting metal pieces in bread enters plea

NORTON SHORES (AP) — A 22-year-old bakery employee has pleaded no contest after being accused of putting pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread.

Muskegon County court records show Adam Brooks' plea to placing harmful objects in food came during a pretrial hearing Monday, WOOD-TV reported. A poisoning food charge was dropped.

Brooks was arrested in March after other employees at R.W. Bakers in Norton Shores notified management.

Authorities have said none of the bread ended up available for purchase or consumption.

Brooks' sentencing will be Dec. 6. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing.

White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A University of Michigan spokesman said the school will pay "close attention to the safety and security of our community" in considering a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that no decision has been made on Spencer's request. Fitzgerald said a representative of Spencer's National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Michigan State University earlier this year turned down a request for Spencer to speak there. Spencer's group has filed a lawsuit seeking to have that blockage overturned.

Spencer's group has also filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University, which also turned down a request for speaking space.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Farmer finds marijuana plants along edge of cornfield

LARKIN TWP. (AP) — A mid-Michigan farmer has found about 69 marijuana plants growing along the edge of a cornfield on his property in Midland County.

The Midland Daily News reported Tuesday that the 62-year-old Larkin Township farmer was cutting down corn when he came across the marijuana Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said deputies pulled the marijuana plants and seized them for destruction.

Authorities have no suspects in the case.

Michigan man with same name as ex-Trump aide sets Twitter straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan financial adviser who shares the same name as a former member of President Donald Trump's campaign team caught up in an investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections has been trying to sort out a case of mistaken identity.

George Papadopoulos identifies himself on Twitter as a certified public accountant who offers financial advice. On Monday, it was revealed that a former foreign policy adviser to Trump also named George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

Since then, the accountant has been busy on Twitter adamantly stating that he is not the same person and has no association with Trump.

He has also brought a sense of humor to the situation, tweeting Tuesday: "Buy low sell high = Never lie to FBI."

Officer pleads guilty to neglect of duty in car theft case

BENTON HARBOR (AP) — A Benton Harbor police officer has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect of duty.

The Berrien County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday that surveillance video showed Reginald Gee, 36, speaking to a person inside a car that had been reported stolen.

The Honda was reported stolen Sept. 12 in southwestern Michigan's Bridgman. Gee was on patrol Sept. 14 when he came across the car in Benton Harbor and reported that it was unoccupied.

An investigation revealed that Gee and the person in the Honda knew one another.

Gee has been sentenced to fines and court costs of $535. Proceedings are being held regarding his employment with the police department.