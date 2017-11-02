State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Political candidates could ask for a recount only if they have a reasonable chance of winning under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The state House approved the bill 98-10 Wednesday.

It's a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount request last year, even though she won just 1 percent of the vote.

“Jill Stein exploited our state laws to force a recount, even though she lost by more than 2 million votes,” said state Rep. Lilly, R-Park Township, who introduced the bill. “My legislation eliminates the ambiguity in the law that allowed her recount charade to temporarily obstruct the election process and cause an expensive legal battle.”

The legislation would codify a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that said "aggrieved" candidates can ask for a recount only if they can allege a good faith belief that but for fraud or mistake, they would have had a reasonable chance of winning the election.

The bill moves to the Senate for consideration next.

Another bill that's pending would make candidate pay more for a recount if they are down by more than 5 percentage points.

Day care duo to be charged in accidental shooting of two kids

DEARBORN (AP) — Prosecutors are bringing child abuse charges against a suburban Detroit couple who ran an unlicensed home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children in September.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Wednesday that Timothy and Samantha Eubanks, both 32, are expected to turn themselves in to police for arraignment today on multiple counts of second-degree child abuse.

Authorities say Samantha Eubanks' 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their Dearborn home. One was shot in the face and remains hospitalized. The other was wounded in the shoulder and has been released from a hospital.

The couple's six children have been placed with relatives.

State recognizes six projects that cut building energy waste

ST. IGNACE (AP) — A project by a school district in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is one of six public projects recognized for leadership in reducing building energy waste through performance contracts.

The state on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2017 Leaders in Energy Efficiency Awards sponsored by Michigan's chapter of the Energy Services Coalition.

St. Ignace Area Schools developed a comprehensive $1.1 million program that addresses its capital needs, rising energy costs and deferred maintenance.

Other winners include Branch County for a $1.3 million project that upgraded lighting, replaced boilers and a chiller in the county courthouse and installed a new energy management system. Monroe County Community College installed a geothermal system that is expected to last 50 years.

State Supreme Court dismisses charges in case tied to photo

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday that charges must be dismissed against a man who was arrested for attempted murder after the victim identified him based on a single photo.

The court said it was "highly suggestive" for police to show the photo to the victim at a hospital and then ask, "Was this the guy who shot you?"

The court said the victim saw the gunman's partially obscured face for no more than seven seconds on a dark Detroit street. The court said the description could have fit "many young men."

It's a victory for Elisah Thomas, who denied any role in the armed robbery.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last week in front of students at Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

School delays classes after loaded magazine of gun found

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Rapids Community College delayed the start of classes Wednesday morning after officials say a loaded magazine for a semi-automatic handgun was found in a campus bathroom.

The school sent an advisory to students, faculty and staff after the gun magazine filled with ammunition was found at Cook Hall at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The school's President Bill Pink said other campus buildings were searched and no other items of concern were found.

Pink said in a statement that classes were delayed to accommodate the search. He said officials "believe this is an isolated incident."

The school's police are investigating how the magazine of the gun ended up in the bathroom. Tips are being sought from the public.