Michigan Votes

House Bill 5013 — Adopt auto insurance reforms and price controls: failed 45-63 in the House. To allow vehicle owners to purchase auto insurance policies with personal injury protection (PIP) coverage below the currently mandated unlimited coverage; cap the amount that hospitals, doctors and long-term care providers could charge to treat people injured in crashes; and more. Among other things the bill would require insurance companies to lower rates if these provisions lowered the cost of treating crash victims, which reportedly are much higher in Michigan than any other state.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

House Bill 5040 — “Bad driver tax” repeal and amnesty: passed 103-5 in the House. To repeal the “driver responsibility fees” that are assessed for various violations, effective Sept. 30, 2018. The bill would also clear any outstanding liability an individual may have to pay these fees. These very expensive fees were originally adopted in 2003 to increase state revenue collections. The Senate has passed a repeal that only clears liabilities older than six years.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 5012 — Restrict election recounts when outcome isn't close: passed 98-10 in the House. To make more rigorous the definition of “aggrieved candidate” in the law that authorizes recounts of elections where the vote margin isn't close. The bill reflects court rulings after the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate (reportedly with the assistance of Democratic Party operatives) orchestrated a statewide recount, even though this candidate received less than 2 percent of the Michigan vote.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 5095 — Adopt Coast Guard ballast water discharge permit standards: passed 66-42 in the House. To adopt the U.S. Coast Guard standards for ballast water discharges from ocean-going vessels. Michigan adopted its own standards in 2006, which was before the Coast Guard finalized theirs in 2012. The standards are intended to combat the threat of invasive species.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4166 — Repeal a school hiring preference mandate: passed 25-9 in the Senate. To repeal a law that requires intermediate school district special-education programs to give preference in hiring to individuals who worked for a regular school district's special-education program, or one run by a state agency, but were laid off because it was discontinued.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

There are no votes to report for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

Source: huizenga.house.gov