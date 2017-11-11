Huizenga hosts online town hall on tax reform bill

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, hosted a short virtual town hall on Facebook live to discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and answer questions from his constituents about the legislation.

The town hall began at about 4:15 p.m. and lasted about 17 minutes. Huizenga has said the purpose of the legislation is to cut taxes, boost small business job creation and increase take-home pay for Americans.

“We have a tax system that is swiss cheese because lawyers and lobbyists and well-connected folks have been able to puncture holes into our tax code over the last number of decades to rig it in their direction,” Huizenga said. “That’s why it’s completely unfair and unacceptable in my mind that we have major corporations that have twisted this to their advantage.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts would have many benefits for individuals and families, Huizenga said.

The legislation would lower individual tax rates for low and middle-income Americans to zero percent, 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. The legislation would maintain a 39.6 percent tax rate for high income Americans.

“I still don’t understand how this would be a bad thing,” Huizenga said. “Having tax relief delivered to these families means more money for groceries, more money for entertainment, more money for clothes for kids going back to school. That’s a real benefit to these families.”

The legislation would also significantly increase the standard tax deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for individual taxpayers and $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples. Huizenga said the legislation would also benefit job creators of all sizes. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent. It would also reduce the tax rate on the business income of “Main Street” job creators to no more than 25 percent.

“My second goal and objective is to make sure our small businesses in West Michigan are able to have advantages for success,” Huizenga said.

The legislation would distinguish between individual wage income and “pass-through” business income to ensure tax relief goes to local job creators.

“We need to make sure this tax reform isn’t just for big corporations, but it’s those small businesses that are going to be able to really benefit,” Huizenga said.

Huizenga said the legislation could increase the U.S. gross domestic product by 3.8 percent, boost the economy and create thousands of jobs. Huizenga was asked during the town hall how he thinks a “trickle-down” tax plan would work. According to the Associated Press, the “trickle-down” idea is at the core of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

In addition to tax cuts Huizenga discussed during his town hall, the plan would slash corporate tax rates, end inheritance taxes for the ultra-rich and create new tax advantages for business owners. To help pay for some of those breaks, the plan would end tax deductions for college loans, high medical bills, moving costs and state and local income taxes. It would also add $1.4 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.

Taken as a whole, the tax plan would drastically lighten the burden on the powerful groups that Republican leaders say would strengthen the economy while eliminating some benefits for the middle class, according to the Associated Press. While, Huizenga argued a trickle-down plan would benefit everyone.

“We know that if you look and are able to get more money into the economy that money is going to flow down to us as consumers, to the employees and it’s going to put more money into our pockets,” Huizenga said. “There are some basic economics here and we know this will spur economic development and economic activity here in the U.S.”

Huizenga addressed the inheritance tax issue during the town hall.

“They earned it,” Huizenga said. “They have created, whether it’s a company or created something else, and this really goes to the crux of the issue. The crux of the issue is some people believe they didn’t create that and it’s ridiculous.”

The last question Huizenga addressed during the town hall was when the legislation could be passed by Congress.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is currently in the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Huizenga said the hope is that by Thanksgiving or early December at the latest, Congress will be able to vote on a finalized tax reform bill.