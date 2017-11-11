State Briefs

HOLLAND (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Republican Congressman Pete Hoekstra to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

Hoekstra was confirmed Thursday. He previously served as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was the ranking Republican on the Committee until 2011.

First elected to Congress in 1992, Hoekstra was born in the Netherlands and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was 3. He was an executive with Michigan-based office furniture maker Herman Miller and later ran unsuccessful campaigns for Michigan governor and U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump nominated Hoekstra for the ambassador post earlier this year.

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A student-run council at the University of Michigan has suspended fraternity social events following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

The Interfraternity Council said in a statement forwarded by the Ann Arbor school that the suspension approved Thursday will allow council members to assess their policies and practices and develop "a formal plan going forward." The council governs fraternity chapters at the school.

The statement didn't detail the allegations, but The Michigan Daily student newspaper reports allegations outlined to the council include reports of sexual misconduct, multiple reports of hazing and people being taken to hospitals on recent weekends. According to the newspaper, some of the hazing reports include that people were put in "alleged near-death situations."

University spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen said Friday the school is "vigorously investigating these reports."

LANSING (AP) — A former Michigan middle school band teacher acquitted in 2002 of sexual conduct involving a student has been charged in a separate case with soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The Lansing State Journal reported that new charges against Jeffrey Howenstine, 60, are related to a sex-trafficking ring that also ensnared the area's former prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III. Dunnings served 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct and solicitation.

An Ingham County Sheriff's detective said Howenstine was identified by the man who ran the sex-trafficking ring as having been a customer several years ago.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Howenstine's lawyer. A hearing is set for Dec. 5.

Howenstine was acquitted in 2002 after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — Northern Michigan police said a woman whose body was found in a submerged minivan tested positive for several opioids and other drugs.

Traverse City police Capt. Keith Gillis said Friday that drowning has been ruled the cause of death of 22-year-old Morgan Victoria Fawn Elmer of Traverse City.

A fisherman found the van in the Boardman River on Oct. 3. Gillis said investigators believe Elmer may have driven the van into a parking lot at a boat launch, fell asleep and then mistakenly drove down the boat launch into the river.

Toxicology reports note Elmer tested positive for anti-anxiety and anti-seizure medication and multiple opioid painkillers.

Gillis said criminal charges are unlikely in the case.

LANSING (AP) — Michigan officials are taking public comments for another week on plans for expanding off-road vehicle access to thousands of miles of state forest roads in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The expanded access takes effect in January, as required by a law enacted in 2016.

Under the law, all state forest roads in the region will be open for off-road vehicle use except those the Department of Natural Resources designates as closed. Reasons for closures include ensuring user safety, preventing user conflicts and protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

The DNR revised its recommendations after getting public feedback this summer.

The latest comment period ends Nov. 16. Director Keith Creagh is scheduled to make a final decision at a Dec. 14 Natural Resources Commission meeting.

To submit a comment, visit the DNR's website.