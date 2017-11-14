State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder said he has "significant" long-term concerns after the company that operates twin oil pipelines in a Great Lakes waterway told state officials it found additional gaps in pipeline coating.

The governor released a statement Monday after Enbridge Inc. issued an update on inspections and repairs along Line 5. The pipelines carry 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas across northern Wisconsin and Michigan to refineries in Ontario each day.

Snyder said the company's overview doesn't indicate imminent danger for the Straits of Mackinac, but the update is "deeply concerning." He said he's no longer satisfied with Enbridge's operational and public information tactics.

Environmentalists want the 64-year-old pipelines closed. They say gaps in coating bolster their contention that the pipes are unsafe.

Man awaiting sentencing for murder hangs himself in jail

PONTIAC (AP) — Authorities say a man awaiting his life sentence in prison for killing his girlfriend and fleeing the state was found hanging in his Detroit-area jail cell.

Oakland County Sheriff's officials said 35-year-old Kevin Wiley was pronounced dead early Monday at a hospital after deputies discovered him. He was to be sentenced hours later for the April 2016 murder of Marie Colburn, found suffocated inside a closet by her mother in Pontiac.

Officials say deputies checked Wiley's cell 22 minutes earlier. They add he wasn't on suicide watch and showed no signs of harming himself, though he left a suicide note.

Wiley was arrested in Radcliff, Kentucky, a few weeks after the slaying, and extradited to Michigan. He was on parole for a manslaughter conviction and removed his electronic tether.

1-year-old survives Detroit-area crash that kills 4, police say

HARPER WOODS (AP) — A 1-year-old who was buckled into a car safety seat was the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit early Monday morning that killed four young adults also traveling in the SUV, police said.

The SUV was speeding past other vehicles in the left eastbound lane of I-94 in Harper Woods at about 1 a.m. Monday when the 20-year-driver, Doreal Rodgers, lost control of the vehicle, crossed three lanes and hit a bridge, Michigan State Police said.

Rodgers; front-seat passenger Alesia Maddox, 20; and rear-seat passengers Armonie Maddox, 18, and Ervin Johnson, 18, were not wearing seat belts and died instantly, police said. At least two of them were ejected from the SUV during the crash.

The child passenger suffered minor injuries.

Rodgers and the Maddoxes were from Detroit. Johnson lived in nearby Eastpointe.

"The baby was in the car seat," witness John Wade told WXYZ-TV. "That was the only thing that probably ... saved the baby."

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours Monday morning following the crash.

Dearborn Heights police officer arraigned in crash death

ALLEN PARK (AP) — A Dearborn Heights police officer has been arraigned on a reckless driving charge stemming from a fatal January crash.

Larry A. Little, 32, entered a not-guilty plea during Monday's hearing. He faces one count of with reckless driving causing death.

Prosecutors say Little was traveling 81 mph in a 40 mph zone when his police cruiser struck another vehicle Jan. 2. The crash killed the other motorist, 59-year-old Timothy Lee Turner of Wixom.

WDIV-TV reported that officials said the overhead lights were off on Little's cruiser and its siren was not activated at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said the cruiser's data recorder showed that Little was continuing to accelerate two seconds before impact.

Little is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Snyder signs legislation to end Michigan's beer keg tag law

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to repeal a requirement that beer kegs be sold with tags that can identify who bought them.

Snyder's move Monday brings to an end a 2010 law aimed at curtailing "keggers" that attract underage drinkers. Critics say the law hasn't curbed underage or binge drinking and has led party-goers to turn to hard liquor or cases of beer.

The repeal law takes effect in 90 days.

Under the keg law, keg buyers must sign a receipt listing their name, address and phone number, and they must show a driver's license or state I.D. card. Stores attach a tag to each keg and keep a copy of the receipt for at least 30 days. A deposit isn't returned unless the tag remains on the keg.