State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Hunters are flocking to Michigan woods and fields for what wildlife biologists say should be a productive firearms deer season.

The season runs from today through Nov. 30.

Chad Stewart of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said relatively mild weather over the past year is a good sign for deer fitness and fawn survival. He said hunter success rates should be as good as those of 2016, or even slightly better.

Stewart said deer numbers are rebounding in parts of the Upper Peninsula after recent harsh winters. But because they remain low in some areas, a few additional U.P. management units will be open to antlerless hunting.

A bigger harvest also is expected in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Ottawa County school district ends Bible talks following complaints

HUDSONVILLE (AP) — A West Michigan school district has ended a teacher's faith-based discussions with elementary school students following complaints by a civil rights group.

Hudsonville Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Scott Smith said the district didn't know a fifth-grade teacher had been meeting with students for lunchtime Bible studies until the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists contacted the district on Nov. 6.

Smith said officials met with the Alward Elementary School teacher the same day and ended his talks. Smith said the teacher "thought it was OK because it was occurring during a non-instructional time."

Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists spokesman Mitch Kahle said "every public school teacher, principal and superintendent should know that they are prohibited from engaging in any activity with students that involves religious beliefs, rituals or doctrines."

Reward offered for information on guns stolen in West Michigan

CEDAR SPRINGS (AP) — Reward money totaling $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of dozens of guns that were stolen from a store in West Michigan.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $2,500 rewards.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department earlier had said it recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken Nov. 4 from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs. Two people were held for receiving and concealing stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing.

Since September, authorities say dozens of other guns have been stolen from stores in West Michigan.

Sex offenders settle suit over Michigan housing restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Three men on Michigan's sex offender registry have settled a federal lawsuit over housing requirements that restrict where they can live.

The Grand Rapids Press reported they'd been told they couldn't live in homes that were within 1,000 feet of a school zone. Attorney Sarah Riley Howard challenged the restriction as vague.

The settlement with the state comes after the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a decision in a similar case that found Michigan had excessive restrictions.

Howard said one man was told by Grand Rapids police that he and his wife could buy a house only to be told later it fell within a school zone. The settlement calls for the state to pay Howard $40,000 for legal costs. The city settled its case for $5,000 in January.

Federal prosecutor Tukel appointed to Michigan appeals court

LANSING (AP) — The newest appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals is a federal prosecutor who has supervised investigations with natural security implications.

Jonathan Tukel, 56, was named to the bench by Gov. Rick Snyder this week. He will replace Henry Saad, who is resigning after 23 years at the court.

Tukel has been an assistant U.S. attorney with the Department of Justice since 1990. He is a member of the conservative Federalist Society and earned bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Michigan.

Tukel will have to seek election in 2018 to fill the remainder of Saad's six-year term.

Ex-Serbian militia member gets 1 year in US citizenship case

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former Serbian militia member charged with killing a Muslim couple in 1994 during the Bosnian war has been sentenced to one year in prison for lying to obtain his U.S. citizenship.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids who sentenced 56-year-old Alexander Kneginich on Tuesday also stripped him of his U.S. citizenship.

The former Crown Point, Indiana, man pleaded guilty in August to unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.

Prosecutors say Kneginich fraudulently obtained his U.S. citizenship in 2007 by denying he had ever been charged with a crime despite being one of four people charged in the March 1994 killings of a Muslim couple during the Bosnian conflict. Kneginich was acquitted in that case months later, but the Post-Tribune reports Bosnia's government wants him extradited to again face murder charges.