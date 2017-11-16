State Briefs

LIVONIA (AP) — Two health systems that serve patients in the southeastern and western portions of Michigan plan to merge their operations.

The announcement Wednesday involves Trinity Health-owned St. Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health.

Rob Casalou, regional president and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy Health System, will be the president and CEO of the combined Michigan system starting Jan. 1. Roger Spoelman, president and CEO of Mercy Health, will serve as senior vice president of strategic and operational integration for Trinity Health in Livonia.

The new health system will include 10 hospitals with a total of more than 2,300 licensed beds, nine outpatient health centers, 12 urgent care facilities and more than 35 specialty centers. It will employ more than 22,500 people and have a medical staff of nearly 4,000 physicians.

Michigan unemployment rate rose to 4.5 percent in October

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5 percent in October as the number of people in the state's workforce saw a slight decline of about 2,000.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan's October unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate, but a half percentage point below the state's October 2016 rate of 5.0 percent.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said that 10 months into 2017 the state's jobless rate has declined moderately from 2016, while payroll job gains remain steady.

The department said October's jobless rate increase was the third consecutive monthly rate gain since Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in July.

Man smeared in deer blood struggles with police, arrested

CUSTER TWP. (AP) — A 62-year-old man was arrested after police received a report of someone smeared in blood outside a West Michigan gas station.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said Wednesday that deputies were questioning the man Monday afternoon after seeing blood on an adjacent trailer home in Custer Township. Cole said Roy Purple "bum-rushed" and fell on one of the deputies.

Deputies later learned the blood was from a dead deer.

Coles said three other men in the trailer appeared intoxicated, told deputies they were cooking food and walked them to a ditch "where the dead deer was with chunks of meat cut out of it."

Purple was charged with resisting police. His preliminary examination is Dec. 6.

Charges reinstated in Port Huron-area medical marijuana case

KIMBALL TWP. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court again has reversed a decision and reinstated charges against a man who was accused of running illegal medical marijuana dispensaries in the state's Thumb region.

The court says James Amsdill knew the legality of marijuana sales was unclear and was also aware that state police didn't view his Blue Water Compassion Center as legal. The court says, "Prosecution is more than fair under the circumstances."

A judge in St. Clair County twice dismissed the case, the last time on grounds of entrapment. The case was filed in 2013, long before Michigan lawmakers created a system to allow certain marijuana dispensaries to operate legally.

Licenses could be issued by spring.

Macomb Township trustee indicted in growing scandal

MACOMB TWP. (AP) — A suburban Detroit official has been accused of bribery, extortion and fraud in the latest round of corruption charges in Macomb County.

An indictment describes a pay-to-play scheme involving Dino Bucci, who is charged with shaking down contractors who wanted public contracts. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told The Detroit News that it sounds like a local "version of Al Capone."

Bucci is a trustee in Macomb Township and was operations manager in the county public works office until Candice Miller was elected commissioner. He quit after being placed on leave.

Bucci is the 18th person charged in the federal probe.

The indictment says Bucci forced county employees to drive his children to school and plow snow at his home.

Couple offering large reward for missing record-holding cats

FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — A couple is offering a total reward of $100,000 if two Guinness World Record-holding cats and two other felines are found alive after a fire destroyed their home in suburban Detroit.

Will and Lauren Powers are offering $25,000 worth of bitcoins for each cat returned alive. Arcturus, Cygnus and the others haven't been seen since Sunday's fire in Farmington Hills.

Arcturus holds the record as the world's tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches. Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world's longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches.

The Powerses escaped the fire and opened doors at their home hoping the cats would flee.

Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Ron Shankin said Wednesday that live traps have been placed in the neighborhood.