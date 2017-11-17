State Briefs

ROCKFORD (AP) — Officials said Wednesday that trace levels of hazardous chemicals in water at three West Michigan elementary schools don't pose a public health risk.

The state had agreed to test water quality in wells serving the Rockford Public Schools after contamination concerns near another school.

The tests were at Crestwood, Cannonsburg and Lakes elementary schools. Officials earlier shut off drinking fountains and provided bottled water at East Middle School amid tests, but those showed no signs of hazardous chemicals.

Wolverine World Wide used chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for shoes. Dump sites have turned up in the area.

The company said Wednesday it's offering more people near a former landfill in Belmont whole-house water filter systems.

Michigan teen pleads guilty to threatening school violence

LAPEER (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to charges that he threatened acts of violence at a Lapeer County middle school.

The teen, who's charged as an adult, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of making a false terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime.

He's among three teens who were charged with multiple felonies in April for allegedly exchanging text messages threatening to commit "mass murder" at Mayfield Township's Zemmer Middle School.

If a judge accepts the 15-year-old's plea agreement, charges that include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder would be dismissed. His plea depends on whether the court allows him to be placed on probation for 3-5 years.

If all court requirements are satisfied, his criminal record would be expunged.

Mich. lawmaker accepts top aide's resignation amid allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of staff for a Michigan congresswoman has resigned following sexual harassment allegations by former female aides.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a statement Thursday that she has accepted Dwayne Duron Marshall's resignation.

She placed Marshall on administrative leave last week pending the results of an investigation following a Politico report detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior. The former staff members told Politico that Marshall's troubling behavior had ranged from inappropriate and disrespectful comments to unwanted touching.

Marshall denied the allegations.

Several former aides said they had addressed Lawrence, of Southfield, with their concerns.

Lawrence said last week that she had never received any sexual harassment complaints from staff members. She is a former harassment complaint investigator who recently introduced legislation to require such training for congressional staff.

U of Michigan economists forecast more US growth ahead

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Economists at the University of Michigan say in an annual forecast that the U.S. economy will continue to grow in the coming years and add jobs.

Researchers at the school's Department of Economics put out the assessment Thursday. They say overall economic output growth, as measured by gross domestic product, will rise to 2.2 percent during 2017, 2.5 percent in 2018 and 2.1 percent in 2019.

The forecast, produced annually by the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, notes the tax overhaul pushed by President Donald Trump also could have significant implications for government spending that aren't yet known.

The economists say that the national economy will add 3.7 million jobs over the next two years, including 2 million jobs in 2018 and another 1.7 million during 2019.

New partnership will promote 'green' stormwater management

SOUTHFIELD (AP) — A newly formed partnership will encourage the use of stormwater management technology that can prevent releases of untreated sewage into the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University have established the Great Lakes Stormwater Technology Transfer Collaborative. It will promote innovations in the region such as “green” infrastructure design and data-driven water management.

“Green” infrastructure includes permeable pavement, rain gardens and other structures that enable rainwater to soak into the ground instead of flowing to overworked sewage pipes and pumps.

Victoria Pebbles of the Great Lakes Commission said smaller or financially struggling communities can have difficulty implementing such technology. She said the new partnership can help them look for solutions.