State Briefs

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan has ruled out running for the U.S. Senate next year.

Upton, of St. Joseph, has held southwestern Michigan's congressional seat for 30 years. He said Friday there was "a path" to running, but he has chosen "not to follow it."

He instead will seek re-election to the House, saying "we need focus and fortitude in Washington now more than ever."

Third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018.

Republican candidates include former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Young and Iraq War veteran and business executive John James. Businessman Sandy Pensler also is considering a run.

Police officer charged with firing gun into car, injuring woman

PAW PAW (AP) — A southwestern Michigan police officer has been charged with recklessly firing her gun during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle that left one person with minor injuries.

Mattawan police officer Chelsey Omilian was arraigned Friday on the charge punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. She was released and couldn't be reached for comment.

The charges stem from a Nov. 3 incident in which nearby schools were locked down. Michigan State Police Lt. Chuck Christensen said the bullet or shrapnel from the vehicle struck a woman in the car, wounding her knee.

The driver, Gary Kingsbury, has been charged with unlawfully using a motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing police. He remains jailed.

Mattawan Police Chief Scott Herbert said Omilian fired because she thought Kingsbury was trying to run her over. She's no longer working for the department.

Woman embezzled nearly $500K from medical office, officials say

SAGINAW (AP) — Officials say a 70-year-old woman embezzled nearly $500,000 from a medical office during her time as an employee.

The Saginaw News reported Marcia J. Conaway of Vassar was arraigned this week on one count of embezzling more than $100,000, a 20-year felony.

Her lawyer, John Melton, told The Associated Press on Friday that it was too early in the case to comment. Conaway is due back in court later this month.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said that Conaway used Michigan CardioVascular Institute funds to pay for personal purchases she made on personal credit cards from 2010 until her retirement in February. They said Conaway falsified the company's accounting record by withholding revenue to cover up the missing money.

An ongoing investigation has found about $467,000 missing.

Michigan priest ordered to trial on embezzlement charges

MASON (AP) — A Michigan priest who lives at a property worth more than $1 million was ordered to trial Friday on embezzlement charges.

The Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos, east of Lansing. Judge Donald Allen heard evidence over four days and said there was enough to send the priest to trial.

Auditors have said more than $5 million is missing from the Roman Catholic parish.

The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres in Williamston. The judge called it "pretty fancy stuff."

Defense lawyer Lawrence Nolan said Wehrle had family money and an agreement with a bishop, now deceased, to use church funds for a private residence. Priests typically live in a rectory next to the church, but St. Martha didn't have one.

Police said bills for work on the property matched checks written from St. Martha. The house has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 10 fireplaces and three barns.

"I've never seen anyone that was embezzling keep meticulous records of everything they were charged with having embezzled," Nolan said.

Assistant prosecutor Andrew Stevens said Wehrle started St. Martha in 1988 and had "maintained pretty autonomous control" for nearly 30 years.

Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend's 18-month-old son

JACKSON (AP) — A jury has convicted a southern Michigan man of killing his ex-girlfriend's 18-month-old son.

Scott Jurewicz was found guilty Friday of felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the March 2015 death of Brenden Hartranft. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported that Jurewicz admitted he gave the child a "good shake" and put him down hard in a play pen in the home the couple shared in Michigan Center, near Jackson.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski said Jurewicz "was going to win that battle" and "shut that kid up."

Jurewicz is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 4.

Governor names Elizabeth Clement to Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder looked within his own staff to make his latest appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court on Friday, choosing his chief lawyer Elizabeth Clement to fill a vacancy created when a justice left for the federal appellate bench.

Clement, 40, is the Republican governor's fifth appointee to the high court. She can run for a full eight-year term in 2018.

Joan Larsen, whom Snyder put on the court in 2015, recently was confirmed for a lifetime judgeship on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

"She's going to be a wonderful rule-of-law judge. I'm convinced of that," Snyder said while announcing Clement's appointment at his main office in Lansing. "I've seen her legal mind work in wonderful ways."

Clement, who has not been a judge, was Snyder's chief legal counsel the past 1½ years and previously worked as deputy chief of staff and deputy legal counsel. She joined the executive office when Snyder became governor in 2011, after working as a policy expert and attorney in the GOP-led state Senate.

Justices make $164,610 a year, a salary that has not changed in 15 years.

Michigan Lottery cracks down on rule-breaking vendors

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Lottery is working to catch retailers who break the rules.

Records show that almost 270 of the state's nearly 11,000 lottery retailers have had their licenses suspended or revoked since 2016. Most of the suspensions are the result of retailers getting behind on ticket sales payments to the Michigan Lottery, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Officials said one major concern is a practice known as "discounting" — where retailers purchase winning tickets at a cheaper price from people who want to prevent the state from seizing the prize money in order to pay off debts.

Few suspensions are the result of cheating, said Jeff Holyfield, a lottery spokesman. Retailers receive a 6 percent commission on ticket sales, which is a strong incentive to keep licenses in good standing.

Preliminary numbers indicate that vendors received $248 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Retailers are also awarded a 2 percent commission on prizes they redeem.