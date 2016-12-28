Prep Roundup: Spring Lake swim wins Jenison Invitational

Spring Lake came to play, winning the meet for the first time ever. The Lakers scored 322 points to best second-place Holland Christian by a narrow seven points, way ahead of third-place Okemos, who finished at 209 points.

“We’ve had some very challenging workouts recently,” Spring Lake head coach Rob Peel said. “To swim as fast as they are this early in the year tells me how bad they want it. We had a number of men step up and score points.”

The Lakers led off the day by winning the 200-yard medley relay in a state qualifying time of 1 minute, 42.48. seconds. The relay team of Joey Wachter, Will Brown, Drew Fogel and Cam Peel continued to shine throughout the meet.

Wachter took gold in the 100 backstroke in 56.68 seconds, while Peel grabbed an individual win in the 50 freestyle by more than one second, in 22.11.

KJ Losee also topped the podium in the 100 butterfly, clocking a 54.20. All three individual event winners threw down top-five swims in Spring Lake history.

The lapping Lakers finished off the meet with a second-place effort in the 400 freestyle relay. Peel, Charlie Slajus, Losee and Wachter turned in a 3:19.83, good for the seventh fastest time in program history.

“Evan Schock, Garrett Henning, Eric Schock, Will Brown and Drew Fogel all played major roles in winning this invite for the first time,” coach Peel added.

“Our upcoming meets are going to be against some really tough teams, but the boys are happy to be where we are at right now — at 4-0.”

SL divers have strong showing

The Spring Lake diving team had four athletes score points in Tuesday’s diving competition.

Noah Locascio finished in fourth place with a score of 366.4, while Gavin DeVries came in eight place with 301.5 points. Casey King was very close behind at 301.2, finishing in ninth, while Johnny Meulenbelt came in 11th place, scoring 221 points.

Haven hoops hosts Lakeshore Cup Tournament

The Grand Haven boys basketball team will be hosting a four-team holiday tournament tonight and Friday at Grand Haven High School.

The Lakeshore Cup Tournament will feature four teams: Grand Haven, Muskegon Heights Academy, Traverse City West and Petoskey.

The Buccaneers tip off against Traverse City West (2-3) at 7 tonight, followed by a matinee against Petoskey (2-1) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Muskegon Heights Academy gets the tournament action started at 5 p.m. today against Petoskey, followed by a 1 p.m. meeting with Traverse City West on Friday.