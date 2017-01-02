Father Peel

That sounds like a full plate, but the Lakers are eating well so far in Peel’s first year at the helm. Spring Lake is off to a historic start, with top-five all-time swims, a rare win over Grand Haven and their first ever win at the Jenison Wildcat Invitational, it seems like coach Peel has found a secret recipe.

He is quick to dismiss that notion.

“You will get faster because of the guys around you. Your teammates will push you and that is what makes you better, regardless of what the coach is doing,” he said. “If you create that environment first, you will get results.”

Before he figured out all of that, coach Peel admitted he was nervous to take the helm of the program he competed for 30 years ago, where his son, Cam, has assumed a typical Peel family role, as top-dog sprinter.

When asked about filling the position, Rob’s answer was simple — “I’m pretty sure I don’t want to do that. I have a job, and I don’t want to do mornings.”

Morning practices are an uncomfortable cornerstone of any legitimate swim program, and coach Peel is no stranger to cold water before the sun rises.

It helped him compete at three Olympic Trial meets.

The day after dismissing a return to the swimming world, Rob paid a visit with his daughter to his other Alma Mater, Hope College, to tour the school and meet with the swim coach, John Patnott.

With a little less fire but just as much mustache, JP continues to coach the Flying Dutchmen to this day, just as he did for Peel.

“It dawned on me, this is almost over,” Peel said. “I knew Meghan (daughter) was almost done, and Cam is a sophomore, so he has three years left of this. If I miss this opportunity, I’m going to regret it.

“I could be up in the stands hollering, or right down here in it. To be there for them, that’d be cool. I thought, maybe I’ll see if I can just help out with the girls team.”

As he learned, those were famous last words. The draw of family, and the crucible of competition were too much to resist for the former Laker.

The next thing he knew, Rob was on the pool deck for the final moments of his daughter’s high school swimming career, serving as an assistant coach, with a winter season leading his son’s team waiting just around the corner.

“As an assistant you just have to show up,” he said. “Now, you have 22 boys looking at you like ‘what’s the plan?’ and you had better have one!”

Tasked with producing said plan, Rob turned to his own career, which nearly never left the blocks.

As a junior at Spring Lake in 1981, Rob was cut from the basketball team, setting him on a crash course with a lifetime of swimming.

“I was devastated,” he said. “That was my sport, but I deserved to get cut. I didn’t play well at the tryout.”

Young Rob turned to the pool with no knowledge of the sport, no skills and no technique. All he had was a winning attitude and a will to compete. He couldn’t even do a flip turn.

At the end of his first season as a junior, Rob was invited by his coach to be an alternate at the state championship meet.

“I was pumped I just got to warm up. I was just happy to be there,” he said of the first of many championship meets.

Peel recalls watching the championship heat of his events, the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and meeting the winner, who’s team happened to be seated next to Spring Lake on deck.

“I asked him how his turns were so fast, he said ‘I don’t know, they just are.’” Peel said. “I was asking a fellow 16-year-old for some great advice, there just isn’t any.”

The next year, Rob got ninth at the state meet and the champion repeated. Six years later, the two met at Olympic trials. The champ had gone All-Big Ten at the University of Michigan, while Rob was still just happy to be there, after deciding to swim Division III at Hope College.

After a double-digit finish at the 1988 Olympic Trials, Peel continued to train with Hope’s team. He went on to finish ninth in the 50-meter freestyle at the 1992 Trials and sixth at the 1996 Trials.

Peel finished his career at Hope as their first-ever swimming national champion, an eleven-time All-American and four-year MIAA Conference Champion.

All this success can be seen in Peel’s leadership of the Spring Lake swim team. His humble beginnings and illustrious accomplishments allow him to coach every level of athlete with honesty and credibility.

“I’ve seen it all,” Peel said.

Despite having lived the history of swimming, Peel is quick to acknowledge he can not predict the future, and certainly had some brushing up to do before diving back into coaching.

“I haven’t swum in 20 years,” he said at the prospect of taking over a team of young athletes. “What has changed?”

The key, Peel said, is good assistant coaches. Dave Kieft, a longtime local club and high school coach and Ellen Weisse, head coach of the Spring Lake girls swim team, have been a tremendous help in Peel’s transition.

With help on the technical and administrative side of coaching, Peel can focus on his favorite part of mentoring, what he says it all boils down to: creating a family.

Peel recently attended the funeral for one of his Spring Lake teammate’s fathers. He described the relationship he built in the pool, grinding yards and pursuing state cuts, in terms of life.

“The only record I had was with this kid on it. The 400 freestyle relay. Thirty-five years later, I’m not considering not going to that funeral for his dad. That’s what we are trying to build here. That is what it is all about.”

An environment like that breeds the best kind of athletes, according to coach Peel, and helps them stick around the longest.

“I remember telling people I would probably swim a couple years at Hope,” Peel recalled. “I didn’t think it would be as big of a deal as it became. I made great friends on the team and it became a source of pride for me.

“If you get a group of kids who are really excited about doing well, they bring more people along. They set the expectation of ‘this is what we are here for.’”

Coach Peel figures he has a sizeable crop of excited kids on his team this year, which makes his job easy going.

“Drew Fogel, Joey Wachter, some of these kids have been doing shoreline and USA club teams, then some of them got into MLA and RAYS. These kids have gotten good,” coach Peel said of the leaders of his team. Their dedication seems to be proving Peel’s theory that hard work is contagious.

“You have to push through practices when you don’t feel good, that’s how you get better,” coach Peel said. “The kids know there is a peer pressure from the other kids to make them come. They know if they aren’t at practice, they aren’t getting better.

“I thought I worked hard, and when I got to college and really started getting into it, I know I did. But nothing compared to these kids now, and they are doing it at a young age.”

The Lakers have proved their worth outside of the water, too. The team environment Peel has been working hard to implement seems to have taken hold. Illustrated by an award given by the team, to the team every week: The LAKER of the week award.

‘L’ for leadership, ‘A’ for attitude, ‘K’ for keeping perspective, ‘E’ for enthusiasm and ‘R’ for respect of teammates, coaches and competitors. LAKER embodies everything a constructive and valuable teammate is.

The award is given on Mondays to a swimmer who embodied those characteristics of a good teammate in practice and meets over the previous week. The athletes choose the best LAKER, no coaches involved. So far, four different boys have won.

“We are all counting on each other,” coach Peel said. “If the meet comes down to a few points here and there, you’ve got to make sure the guys who are getting those fourth and fifth places are working hard in practice.

“I told them, if we stick together, we can make Spring Lake history.”

With values prioritized, work implied, friendship championed and a little skill tossed into the mix, the Lakers are looking formidable entering the meat of their season.

The final hurdle for Peel to clear before beginning another chapter in the swimming history books was the approval of his son, Cam. The conversation went rather smoothly.

“I asked him what he thought of me coaching,” coach Peel said. “He said, ‘Dad, that’d be awesome.’ So, I asked him what his buddies on the team might think of it.

“Cam responded, ‘Dad, they know what you did. They would be excited,’” making short work of the approval process.

“There are good kids in every sport,” coach Peel said. “There are a lot of good kids in swimming.”

Coach Peel is setting out to make those good kids great. He knows better than most, that with the right head on their shoulders and a supportive team behind them, a little Laker can go a long way.