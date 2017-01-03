Spring Lake swim and dive falls to Holland Christian

Spring Lake posted a slow start, putting off their first win until the fourth event, the 50-yard freestyle. Cam Peel took gold in the even in 22.39 seconds.

Following the 50 free, the Lakers dominated in the deep-end, finishing 1-2-3 in 1-meter diving. Noah Locascio took first with a score of 214.30, ahead of Gavin DeVries with 185 and Johnny Muelenbelt with 170.95.

Drew Fogel won the 100 butterfly in 56.09, while Kevin Lossee went the distance in the 500 freestyle, winning the event in 5 minutes, 0.06 seconds.

The Lakers will host an invitational meet this weekend at the Spring Lake Aquatic Center featuring teams teams from West Michigan and across the state.