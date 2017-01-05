People Power

The Bucs took their meet against Grand Rapids Christian, 99-76, but dropped to host Zeeland, 102-72.

“We are still figuring things out, we swam guys around tonight,” Thorne said after the meet. “The bigger kids, who we are relying on to score points for us, they look sore and tired and that’s a great thing coming out of Christmas break. I’m hoping that’s going to pay off later in the year.”

Those bigger kids include Grant Ruster and Jordan DeVries, who had strong showings at the Zeeland tri-meet.

Ruster started off his night with an atypical swim in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing third in 1 minute, 49.62 seconds, leaving him one second short of the Division 1 state cut.

“I don’t usually swim the 200 free, so it felt a little weird,” Ruster said of the swim. “I felt kind of tired. Winter break is our main hard training, so I felt kind of tired but still pretty good.”

The following event saw the other half of the Bucs’ likely state-bound duo, Jordan DeVries, who took over the top spot for Grand Haven in the 200 individual medley.

DeVries took another third behind two swimmers from Zeeland. His 2:10.36 is well short of a Division 1 cut, but showed versatility that will prove useful as the season progresses.

Following his effort in the individual medley, DeVries took on the 500 freestyle in a battle of mental fortitude. He finished the longest event in high school swimming taking fourth place, with a time of 5:17.57.

Ruster continued his night with a third place in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 56.70.

The pair finished off the meet leading both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to third place finishes.

Also finishing high for the Bucs was Sam Hankinson, who took second place in the 100 breaststroke, in 1:06.74 and Louis Malott, Grand Haven’s lone diver, who took second place in the 1-meter competition with a score of 168.20.

Ruster said this years’ team is different, but he is doing everything he can to help out the wealth of potential Grand Haven has found in the pool.

“I try and give everyone pointers and help everyone out,” he said. “We have a lot of pretty good people, a lot of people in the middle and a lot of new people. It’s hard, we just have so many people.”

The remainder of the meet saw those people battling for points, but the Bucs still saw some solid swims.

Griffen Kelly took 0.51 seconds off of his 50 freestyle time to grab eighth place in the event, while Mark Wilgenburg and Carter Brown grabbed significant points in the 100 butterfly, taking fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Matt Fahey shaved 0.41 off of his 100 freestyle time, finishing in 52.97, good for fourth place overall.

Brown turned around after the butterfly and stroked his way to third place with a 1:02.19 in the 100 backstroke. He finished 0.22 seconds ahead of teammate Aiden Latchaw, who took fourth.

Coach Thorne was encouraged by the results, but was more interested in seeing his team mixed up than the final score of the meets.

“What stood out for us is we swam around tonight, just to see where we are at,” he said. “We had kids in different events.

“I’m really proud of our new kids. The Nick Wilsons, Orion Cliffords, Sam Missels, etc. We have so many new kids who are out there doing what they are asked to do and look like they are competing.”

The Bucs now look forward to an invitational meet at Rockford this Saturday, where they will return to their normal events in preparation for the push through the O-K Red Conference season.

“It’s a good gauge for me to see where we are at,” Thorne said. “We’ve got six weeks to go before we taper, I’m using this as a midway point.”