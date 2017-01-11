Spring Lake boys swim touched out by FHC

The Lakers won all three relays at the Forest Hills Aquatic center, but were able to take just four individual events.

Cam Peel showed off his fast-twitch dominance, winning the 50 (22.48)- and 100 (48.96)- yard freestyle, while Joey Wachter took a landslide 100 backstroke victory in 55.18.

The Laker divers were in top form Tuesday, sweeping the podium in the 1-meter event. Noah Locascio took first with a season-high score of 255.7. Casey King took second place with 216.75 followed close behind by Gavin DeVries sitting at 212.85.

Spring Lake snuck in multiple top-three finishes throughout the meet to keep the score close.

Kevin Losee took a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle, clocking a 1:48.71, while Joey Wachter (2:08.13) and Drew Fogel (2:10.12) went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley.

The 100 butterfly saw Losee return for another silver, finishing just 0.04 behind the winner, in 54.58.

Charlie Slajus backed up Peel in the 100 freestyle, taking second in 51.09, before Fogel snagged runner up in the 500 freestyle, enduring an impressive 5:04.

34.

Will Brown rounded out Spring Lake’s top-three finishes, capturing a third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.86.

The lapping Lakers return to the pool for a date with Grandville on Jan. 17.