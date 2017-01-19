Prep roundup: Fruitport grapplers flatten GR Union

Connor and Zach Sykes took pins at 103 and 112 pounds before the Trojans gave up their only two losses. Mason Brown and David Ross fell by pin at 119 and 215 pounds.

The Trojans got back on track and didn’t look back. Christian Straley at 130 pounds pinned his opponent in just 1 minute, 2 seconds. Dominic Dault took his pin at 135 pounds in 1:32 before Bailey Lynn pinned his opponent in a lengthy 3:55, at 140 pounds.

Chris Hutson came next for the Trojans, dragging his challenger to the mat in the 145-pound fight in 1:15.

Joseph Stoner, Levi Six, Terel Johnson, Jayme Woodring and Derek Monje took six points apiece on account of forfeits.

Dallas Rodgers finished off the night winning the heavyweight fight by pin in 2:00.

The Fruitport wrestlers will look for another dominating performance when they return to the mats for a match against Reeths-Puffer on Saturday.

SL wrestling falls to Belding

The Spring Lake grapplers managed just two wins in their match at home against Belding on Wednesday night. They fell to Belding, 66-9.

Josef Hissom led the team’s nine-point effort with a minor decision, 3-2, over Mitchell Ward of Belding in the 171-pound fight.

Josiah Swenson grabbed the rest of the Laker’s points with a pin by forfeit at 119 pounds.

The Laker grapplers will return to action on Wednesday at the Godwin Jamboree.

SL swim impressive in loss

The Spring Lake swim and dive team lost a close meet with Grandville on Tuesday night, while putting up some blazing fast performances.

The Lakers won 10 of 12 events, but could not compete in the end with the depth of Grandville’s squad which runs 36 swimmers deep, compared to Spring Lake’s 15-man roster.

“Our 15 guys showed up and competed at a high level,” Spring Lake head coach Rob Peel said. “We had a number of best times of the year. We just get caught short when you’re swimming against a team that’s twice the size of us and their depth ends up catching up to us. Nevertheless, we had some kids swim great tonight and as hard as we’re working in practice right now that’s a good sign for us.”

Notably, Joey Wachter won the 200-yard freestyle in a personal best-time of 1 minute, 47.47 seconds, as well as the 100 backstroke in 56.24.

KJ Losee won the 200 individual medley in 2:02.87 and posted the second-fastest time in Spring Lake history in the 100 butterfly at 53.71.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Cam Peel, Wachter, Charlie Slajus and Losee won the even in 1:30.70,the fifth-fastest time in school history.

Drew Fogel posted a personal best in the 500 freestyle with a 5:00.41 while Will Brown took gold in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.73.

Also recording personal bests were Eric Shock in the 50 freestyle (23.46) and the 100 backstroke (1:0.21), Eric Geschiere and Ed Lidke in the 500 and 100 freestyles.

The night came with some out-of-pool significance. The Lakers, led by Drew Fogel were able to raise just less than $4,000 for TCM counseling.

“Drew did an awesome job in taking the lead of this fundraiser and making a tremendous event in giving back to the community, the perfect example of a LAKER,” coach Peel said.