Spring Lake swim takes fourth at EGR invite

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Despite a tough start, the Spring Lake boys swim and dive team splashed their way to a fourth place finish at the East Grand Rapids Invitational at East Grand Rapids High School this weekend.

After an early relay exchange disqualified their would-be first place 200-yard medley relay, the lapping Lakers took home 347 points, finishing behind Hudsonville (414), East Grand Rapids (461) and meet champion Detroit Catholic Central with 585.5 points.

“It was fun for the boys to get in this pool and race against some Division 1 competition,” said Spring Lake head coach Rob Peel. “It was a good day for everybody to get tested.”

After their blown medley relay, the boys were set on returning to the championship heats. Cam Peel was the first to crack the top 8 with a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds.

Joey Wachter took the first legal victory for the Lakers in the 50 freestyle, dashing to a 22.64 second round-trip of the pool, from the blocks to the wall and back. Behind him, Garrett Henning bookended the scorers with a 16th place finish, in 25.19.

In the deep-end of the pool, the Spring Lake divers put on a show, placing four boys in scoring positions. Gavin DeVries took top-honors for the Lakers, finishing in fifth place, with a score of 344.45.

Casey King followed in eighth place, scoring 303.15 points, just ahead of Noah Locascio in ninth at 287.90 and Johnny Meulenbelt in 10th with 280.60.

In the 100 butterfly, Drew Fogel and Peel turned in top 8 performances. Peel took third in 56.27, while Fogel took fifth place in 56.68.

Also scoring for Spring Lake in the 100 butterfly was Sam Walters, taking 13th in 1:06.93.

Eric Schock took on the 100 freestyle and earned the Lakers their only scoring finish. He completed four laps of the pool in 52.70 to take eighth place.

Following the sprint event, Kevin Losee settled in for the 500 freestyle, willing himself to a 4:58.13 second place finish. He was the Lakers’ lone entry in the distance event.

Eager to avenge their first relay performance, the team of Schock, Wachter, Losee and Peel hit the pool for the 200 freestyle relay with victory in mind. They set off a blazing 1:29.72 to take first place overall.

The ‘B’ sprint relay team managed to score points as well. Sam Sella, Eduard Lidke, Evan Schock and Collin Layson finished in 1:43.94, taking 11th place.

In a strong display of grit, Wachter followed up his stellar leg of the relay with a second-place effort in the 100 backstroke, clocking in a 55.57. Fogel followed suit, taking sixth in the event in 59.44, while Henning took 12th in 1:03.96.

Will Brown led the Laker charge in the 100 breaststroke, checking in at ninth place in 1:07.84.

Finally, Spring Lake concluded the meet with a fourth-placing finish in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Lossee, Eric Schock, Fogel and Brown turned in a 3:27.78.

The meet served as a measuring stick for the Lakers, who will travel back to East Grand Rapids on Tuesday for a dual meet against the Pioneers.