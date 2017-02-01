Spring Lake boys swim breaking records

The Lakers won the meet, 111-74.5.

KJ Losee, a freshmen standout so far this season, swam the fastest 200 individual medley in Spring Lake history in 2 minutes, 0.06 seconds, winning the event and breaking his teammate Drew Fogel’s mark of 2:00.89 from last season. Fogel took second in the event Tuesday night in 2:04.48.

The swim also broke Spring Lake Aquatic Center’s pool record, set last season by Grand Haven’s Grant Ruster at 2:00.47.

The historic marks did not stop there for the Lakers. The 200 freestyle relay team of Cam Peel, Drew Fogel, Losee and Joey Wachter broke the Spring Lake Aquatic Center record of 1:29.58, clocking a 1:29.18.

Other winning efforts for the Lakers came from Wachter in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.58, just ahead of teammate Peel in second place.

Charlie Slajus and Eric Schock took first and second in the 50 freestyle in 23.59 and 23.68.

The Laker divers swept the podium positions with Noah Lacascio taking first with 247.80 points, Casey King in second with 204.55 and Gavin DeVries with 198.15.

Losee returned for another victory in the 100 butterfly in 52.81, again ahead of Fogel who clocked a 55.02.

Peel took top-honors in the 100 freestyle in 48.31 ahead of fellow Laker Charlie Slajus in 49.50.

Wachter got his individual victory in the 100 backstroke in 55.95, while Will Brown took top-dog in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.37.

Finally, Spring Lake won the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Losee, Slajus, Wachter and Peel finished in 3:22.88, just 0.66 seconds off the pool record time.