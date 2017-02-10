Prep roundup: Record-breaking Lakers speed past Northview

Highlighting the meet was Cam Peel’s school record breaking 50-yard freestyle. Peel broke the old mark of 21.94 seconds, set by Nick Zacek in 2011, as the leadoff swimmer of the 200 freestyle relay at Northview on Thursday night. Peel just snuck under the record, finishing in 21.92.

The relay would go on to finish second in a time of 1:31.14.

The meet also featured the Division 1 Forest Hills combined team, making wins hard to come by, but the Lakers managed to steal two right off the bat.

The 200 medley relay team of Eric Schock, Drew Foegel, Kevin Losee and Peel took first in 1:42.31. Immediatley after, Joey Wachter took first place in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.14.

Next, Kevin Losee found himself at the top of the 50 freestyle in 22.08, and the 100 freestyle in 49.63. Sanwiched in between the Losee wins, Peel took first in the 100 butterfly in 55.71.

Wachter took his second individual victory of the day in the 500 freestyle, turning in a 5:04.33, before Schock took first in the 100 backstroke in 59.83.

For desert, the Lakers took first place in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Drew Fogel, Charlie Slajus, Wachter and Losee finished in 3:17.85.

Other notable swims for the Lakers were Will Brown qualifying for state in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in second place with a time of 1:03.33, Fogel’s narrow second-place finish in the 200 I.M. in 2:04.45, and his third place effort in the 100 butterfly at 56.23.

Noah Locascio represented the diving squad well placing second in 1-meter diving with 204.55 points, while Charlie Slajus turned in a 50.87 for third place in the 100 freestyle.

Calvary Christian takes share of Alliance League

The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team continues to roll through their regular season schedule, defeating fellow Alliance League competitor Kentwood Grand River Prep, 74-17.

The Eagles clinched at least a share of their fifth-straight Conference title with their win on Thursday. Calvary Christian jumped out to a 44-6 halftime.

"If you would have told me six years ago that the Calvary Christian girls are going to win this conference five years in a row, including after adding teams like Tri Unity Christian and these bigger charter schools, I'd have smiled and said that's overly optimistic,” Calvary head coach Brad Richards said. “ We've been blessed with great kids, an incredibly supportive Christian school environment, and while we've won many games by big scores, we've had kids persevere and pull out some real close games over the years.

“Obviously we'd like to clinch the outright championship and be undefeated in the conference by winning next Tuesday." said Eagles Coach Brad Richards. The Eagles have now won 33 league games in a row and 65 of their last 69.

Leading Fruitport Calvary was Allyson Richards with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Lexy Wilson with 19 points eight rebounds and six steals, Kelsey Richards with 19 points and five assists, and Lizzie Cammenga with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jordyn Hamilton controlled the floor for the Eagles with nine assists and five steals.

Fruitport Calvary Christian now stands at 16-1 (7-0) and plays Byron Center Zion Christian Tuesday at home.

GH boys bowling striking O-K Red

The Grand Haven boys bowling team took on two O-K Red Conference opponents this week in Caledonia and Rockford, taking victories over both.

The boys stole a win from the Fighting Scots. An open tenth frame for Caledonia and a clutch double-strike from Jimmy Mitchell flipped the points to the Bucs’ favor.

Rockford proved to be a back-and-forth affair for the Bucs. After narrowly taking the Baker rounds, 6-4, the Bucs surrendering the first regular game, 1004-1010. A strong final game at 1097 for Grand Haven bested the Rams’ 1036, giving the Bucs a 17-13 victory.

The boys are now 7-1 on the season.

GH girls bowling drops two in a row

The Grand Haven girls bowling team took on Caledonia and Rockford in a gauntlet of O-K Red battles this week. The girls struggled in both games, losing to both the Fighting Scots and the Rams.

The GH girls bowlers now sit at just 2-6 on the season.