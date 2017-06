The event is for kids ages 8-15 with varying distances for swimming, biking and running depending on the age group.

For kids ages 8-11, the race will consist of a 100-yard swim, a 2.5-mile bike and a 1-mile run. For kids ages 12-15, the race will be a 200-yard swim, a 5-mile bike and a 2-mile run.

You can register online at www.singmeup.com/119961, or in person at the Spring Lake Aquatic Center front desk. The entry fee is $25 for SLCFAC members and $35 for nonmembers.