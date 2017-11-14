College Roundup

SL’s Peel Named MIAA Women's Swimmer of the Week

Former Spring Lake and current Hope College standout Meg Peel has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Swimmer of the Week for competition from Nov. 6-11.

The freshman swimmer was recognized after setting a pool record and being part of three first-place performances during the Flying Dutch’s dual meet victory at Albion College on Saturday. Peel clocked a pool-record time in the 200-yard backstroke of 2 minutes, 6.96 seconds.

She also took first in the 100 backstroke with a swim of 59.53 seconds. Peel led off the victorious 200 medley relay. She and sophomore Paula Nolte, senior Chloe Palajac and junior Sydney Asselin of Holland went 1:51.60.

SL’s Kyser named All-Crossroads Performer

Former Spring Lake and current Spring Arbor University volleyball standout Courtney Kyser was named to the All-Crossroads League Team on Monday.

The senior middle hitter along with her teammate, sophomore outside hitter Sydney Ritz, received Honorable Mention honors for their performances this fall. Freshman teammate Stephaney Fifield was selected to the All-League Second Team, as well as the All-Freshman Team.

Kyser was an important part of the Cougars’ defense in 2017. The 5-10 middle blocker led the team in total blocks for the third straight season, racking up 100 blocks, including 21 solo, which ranked among the league leaders. In her four-year career, she has amassed 380 total blocks.

The Spring Lake native also had a career-year attacking the net. Kyser finished the 2017 season with a career-best 242 kills and a league-leading .262 hitting percentage. She closed her career with 641 kills.

"A big congrats to Courtney, Steph and Sydney on their All-League honors this year," said head coach Betsy Martinez. "These three, along with many others, were instrumental in the steps of growth we made this season. They consistently exemplified selfless play and consistency which was impactful for our team. A great way for Courtney to go out, and a solid foundation for our two underclassmen, Steph and Sydney.”