Ackerman breaks All-Class record en route to No. 1 seed

Sophomore Kathryn Ackerman led the Bucs in electrifying fashion. The emerging star nabbed the No. 1 seed for today’s finals in the 200-yard individual medley.

Her time of 1:58.94 marks a new Division 1 and All-Class record, as well as a new Oakland University Natatorium record, and earned her the top seed by nearly four seconds.

Ackerman continued her day in the 100 butterfly, where she captured the No. 3 seed for today’s finals in a time of 54.98.

Freshman Georgia Basil just missed out on a finals appearance in her first state meet, taking 17th in the 500 freestyle in 5:10.64. Additionally, Basil took 31st in the 200 I.M. with a time of 2:13.25, while sophomore Alonna Clark took 34th in 2:14.09.

The Bucs relay teams performed well Friday, as well. The 200-freestyle relay team of Ackerman, Annah Taylor, Clark and Ocean Veldhouse led the way, sneaking into the “A” final in eighth place, securing an All-State award barring disqualification today with a time of 1:36.85.

The 200-medley relay team of Kirbey Colella, Ackerman, Taylor and Clark also secured a lane in the consolation final with a 10th-place finish in 1:47.58.

Finally, the 400-freestyle relay team of Veldhouse, Clark, Katalin Kovach and Taylor finished 22nd in 3:41.73.

Lakers take on Eastern

The Spring Lake swim and dive team took on the Division 3 prelims at Eastern Michigan University, also hoping to break into finals on Saturday.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Josie Brown, Madelyn Rabideau, Eliza Hulverson and Sara Mumby snagged the final spot for Saturday finishing in 16th place with a time of 1:43.89.

The 200-medley relay team of Louise Vega, Hulverson, Brown and Mumby fell just short of finals, finishing in 17th with a time of 1:56.82. Finally, the 400 freestyle relay team of Vega, Zoe Komar, Madi Miller and Brown held their seed of 23rd with a time of 4:00.54.

Individually, Hulverson led the way for the Lakers finishing 21st in the 200 I.M. with a time of 2:18.86 and 22nd in the 100 freestyle in 55.22, while Sara Mumby fell to 36th overall in a time of 57.80. Additionally, Mumby finished 33rd in the 50 freestyle in 26.19.

In the deep end, senior diving captain Audra Bialik advanced through the preliminary and semifinal rounds to secure a spot in the top 16 and a chance to dive today, while her two teammates, Ronnie Russell and Elli Higgs, fell to the first cut.

Bialik entered the meet seeded third, but fell to 10th place through the preliminary round with a score of 162.65. She managed to move back into the top eight in the semifinals, finishing the day with a score of 264.75 for fifth place heading into finals.

Russell finished prelims in 22nd place with a score of 135.95, ahead of Higgs in 33rd with a score of 119.25.