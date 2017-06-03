Spring Lake, Fruitport girls tennis teams finish strong at state meet

The Lakers scored nine points and currently sit at ninth place overall as a team heading into Saturday’s semifinals and finals, while Fruitport scored six points during Friday’s opening rounds and currently sit at 11th place overall.

Detroit Country Day is in the driver’s seat with 24 points, while Grand Rapids Christian (19 points) and Forest Hills Eastern (15 points) are currently second and third.

Scoring points for the Lakers were: Francie Bailey won her second round matchup at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, but dropped her quarterfinal match (6-0, 6-0) to No. 2-seeded McKenzie Moorhead of Grand Rapids Christian.

Jenson Hussey won her opening round matchup at No. 4 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-1, but fell to top-seed Alexis Nardicchio of Detroit Country Day (6-1, 6-0) in the second round.

Annie Brechting and Taylor Hoffman scored a 6-1, 6-3 win in their second round match at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-1, 6-3, but fell to top seed Heather Zimmerman and Tara Rahmani of Detroit Country Day (6-1, 6-1) in the quarterfinals.

At No. 3 doubles, Sydney Prescott and Hannah Cabala defeated Haslett (6-3, 6-2), before falling to top seed Detroit Country Day in the quarterfinals by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

At No. 4 doubles, Jo Ruter and Rachel Oostindie defeated Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-4, 6-3) in the second round, but fell to top seed Detroit Country Day (6-1, 6-0) in the quarterfinals.

For Fruitport, Trinity Busscher defeated Annika Prall of Armada (6-2, 6-2) in the second round, before falling to Flint Powers Catholic’s Deena Haddad (6-1, 6-3) in the quarterfinals at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Kaitlyn LaBash defeated Rosie Feinbloom of Cranbrook Kingswood (6-2, 6-1) in the second round, before falling to Flint Powers Catholic’s Neha Iska (6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals.

The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Weiland and Olivia Parling defeated Haslett in the opening round (6-3, 2-6, 6-2), before falling to No. 2-seed Mackenzie Beckett and Sloan Wysocki of Cranbrook Kingswood (6-1, 6-1) in the second round.

The No. 4 doubles team of Donnalee Gilbert and Hannah Kelly defeated Armada (6-0, 6-2) before falling to No. 2 seed Cranbrook Kingswood (6-1, 6-1) in the second round.