Spin doctor

Breast cancer is one of those things. The second-leading cancer killer in women serves as a monsoon on a parade, particularly when the rain begins just two days after the good news.

Jaylen Brennan has spent the past nine months living with her mother in Spring Lake spawning life and battling breast cancer. After transplanting her and her husband Patrick’s life to Costa Rica to take over as head tennis pro at Hacienda Pinilla, the young couple was dealt two life-changing headlines in their own right, together making for one wild news cycle.

Luckily, the Brennans had a few lifelines. A driven, breast cancer-surviving mother; a supportive extended family; an unending supply of competitive positivity and a peculiar, yet incredible community of selfless athletes in the Tri-Cities area.

Now, sitting on the other side of the perfect storm, Jaylen can enjoy a healthy, seven-week-old baby girl, completed chemotherapy treatment and an impressively large community of new friends in the world of pickleball.

The headline week sparked rapid change for Jaylen and her husband, who had little information to root their budding decision tree in. Breast cancer in a 30-year-old is rare enough, to simultaneously take on a pregnancy is unheard of. The combination threw everything into question.

“The hardest thing initially was everyone you told that you were pregnant, instead of congratulating you, they just cried,” Jaylen said

“Everyone wanted to know, how is this going to affect the pregnancy, and you just have to go into with everyone and say, ‘well, we don’t know,’” Patrick said. “It just isn’t a common thing.”

With so little familiarity to use as comfort, experience was valued in odd places. Jaylen’s mother, Debrah Mascarin, both of Mascarin’s sisters and their mother all battled breast cancer over the course of their lives.

“Fortunately, and unfortunately, we kind of knew what we were in for with the cancer,” Jaylen said.

But, the cancer was only half the battle. No one could prepare the Brennan’s for the fight they faced, beginning in September 2016. A contemplated and nearly executed family plan was tossed out the window.

“We had planned to have the baby down there, Costa Rica has a great health care system,” Jaylen said. “But, as soon as we got the diagnosis, we knew it wasn’t good. There were just so many unknowns with the pregnancy.

“My first thought was, ‘am I going to have to have an abortion?’ We didn’t sleep at all that night. We spent all night on Google, scaring ourselves to death. Once we went and saw the doctor there and she sent us to the obstetrician, she talked to us about patients she had treated through pregnancy that had cancer and she thought for sure we could do treatment and have a healthy baby.

“They have great health care, so everything I was being told in Costa Rica as far as treatment options was the same as when I got here.”

Despite the trustworthy advice, the battle proved to be longer, and harder than anticipated. A move home to Spring Lake was orchestrated to be close to family and to receive care in a familiar country.

“There was a possibility that we wouldn’t have to do chemo, just surgery. So I thought I would come home, have surgery and then be able to go back,” Jaylen said of the initial move home. “It wasn’t until we really knew exactly how long of a treatment plan we had that we realized we would be here for the long haul, until the baby was born, for sure.”

With the full reality of what they were facing setting in, the Brennans moved in with Jaylen’s mother, a labor/delivery nurse at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, marking yet another odd, yet comforting departure from a typical 30-year-old life.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Jaylen said of the move. “The fact that my mom had been through this and is a delivery nurse, so she has had the cancer and knows babies. We knew we had to get back to the U.S. and we were so fortunate, both Patrick’s and my family reached out and all said, ‘Come stay with us, do the treatment here,’ but this is where we needed to be. We never could have done this without my mom.”

Here in Spring Lake, in the comfort of her mother’s home and the care of excellent medical staff at the Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, Jaylen found her final lifeline: the Lakeshore Pickleball Club.

Mascarin, a former tennis player at Michigan State, had fallen into the local pickleball scene in 2015 when a friend convinced her to cross a dangerous line.

“One of my friends had been trying to get me to play pickleball for years,” Mascarin said. “Being a tennis player, I was resistant. Tennis players don’t play pickleball.

“Finally, one day two summers ago, I met her at 9 a.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow and fell in love with it. I went straight to Dick’s Sporting Goods and bought a paddle and have been playing ever since.”

“Ever since” has produced serious results for Mascarin, who has risen from the local scene to the national circuit, even picking up a professional sponsorship and an ambassadorial position within the United States of America Pickleball Association (USAPA).

“My younger friends reached out to (Jaylen) in a big way and I will be eternally grateful for how they did,” Mascarin said. “It is a very inclusive community, very social and easy to pick up. They reached out to her right away.”

Jaylen, also a former tennis standout at Michigan State, swallowed her clay-rooted pride and took up the senior-friendly sport at the courts in Spring Lake’s Center Park, finding it equally addicting.

“I heard pickleball was for seniors,” Jaylen said. “With the smaller court is seen as a sport for people who could no longer play tennis and cover a full court, kind of seen as a wuss move.

“I knew I needed some exercise and the courts are right across the street, so I started playing. Suddenly, I had 50 new best friends. Almost right away I had people texting me wanting to play, then it became more social with dinners afterword.

“I didn’t know anybody in that group prior to the day I started. Now between Lakeshore and Grand Rapids also, I probably have 100 new people that I keep in touch with and see weekly.”

“Before long, she was setting up times for me to play,” Mascarin said.

Beyond the instant community, the sport provided tremendous therapy for a patient eager to take a break from being one.

“As we got further into my treatment plan, I decided it was a good time to get serious about it and play as much as I could,” Jaylen said. “For me, it was a distraction. Something else to focus on and try and stay healthy for the pregnancy. I’ve played almost every day since I started.”

That decision was not made or carried out lightly. Within weeks of picking up a paddle, Jaylen was ready to get competitive. A lifelong tennis career primed her to take the small court by storm.

“I don’t like to do things recreationally,” she joked. “I played a little in October before having my first surgery in November, so I couldn’t play for a month or so. I started up again right around Jan. 1, right when I started chemo.”

After her first round of chemo was administered on a Thursday, Jaylen took off with her mother to Williamston, near Lansing, to play in a pickleball tournament on that Saturday and Sunday, just days later.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Mascarin said. “She would hit a ball and be so out of breath, to me it was obvious. But, she did great, she did amazing.”

“It went well enough,” Jaylen said of the first competitive try. “I think we got second.”

Silver just would not cut it for the ever-competitive fighter. More tournaments ensued as her skill, and baby bump, grew.

“It is a family thing. When we start something we like to be the best, or the best that we think we can be. If I think I can improve on something I want to keep going and going,” Jaylen said of the newfound obsession. “When I found the sport it just completely took my mind off everything else. When I went out and played I was focused on pickleball and getting better at it. It wasn’t an escape from the cancer, just something totally different.”

Ever improving, the bald and pregnant pickleball sensation swept across the nation, garnering attention, praise and even sponsorship.

PaddleTek, the same company that sponsors her mother, picked up Jaylen for a professional endorsement deal, further engraining her in this new, vibrant community.

“I could never have imagined how much it would help me. I kept playing the whole nine months.”

The easy submission to the growing craze, and the intentional pursuit of greatness was not lost on Patrick, who saw a familial trend that proved instrumental in their journey.

“The whole family is very driven and competitive, pickleball has been a godsend,” he said. “It kept her active all the way through, even two days before delivery she was out there, blowing everybody away.

“She puts a positive spin on everything. The first day when we got the diagnosis, it was shocking. But, by day three everything started to have a positive light to it. You can really attribute that to Jaylen’s attitude, and the support from Deb and all our friends here and our family.”

That positive attitude, which got the family through so much, was put to the test seemingly at the finish line. After eight months of treatment, pickleball and positive spin, baby Finley decided she was ready to join the fight in person, four weeks early.

“It really was a blessing,” Jaylen said. “It happened so quickly, she was born four weeks early but it was a blessing. Everyone has gotten to spend more time with her, which has been great. It has been a great couple of weeks celebrating a healthy baby.”

Now, with a full family and cancer treatments complete, Jaylen and Patrick have moved back to Costa Rica to pick up right where they left off. All of the trials did not leave Jaylen unchanged, however. She heads back to work with a renewed vision for her club, involving the fastest growing sport in the nation.

“My big focus is to bring pickleball down there,” she said. “Selfishly, so I can play more, but it is a really nice niche that should exist for as fast as the sport is growing.

“I have people from the U.S. who come on vacation and want to play pickleball. Costa Rica doesn’t have the amenities like courts, rackets and balls to allow them to do that,” she said. “I have groups of women, league tennis players, who come down and play tennis for the week and that is their vacation. We are going to make that happen for pickleball. People take golf vacations, tennis vacations, and very soon they will want to take pickleball vacations. It is going to be huge.”

Jaylen will return to the states a few times this fall to compete in national tournaments alongside her mother, under the Paddletek banner. Notably, they’ll play in the State Games in Grand Rapids in September, and the U.S. Open in Naples, Florida.

“I still have a surgery in September, so it isn’t quite over yet, but the fact that Finley is a healthy baby is a true miracle, and it is so nice to have that at the end of all of it. It is incredible,” Jaylen said. “It has been a long nine months. I had no idea what a help it would be.”