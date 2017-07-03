Grand Haven Open showcases tennis talent

Beginning with the boys age-12 singles bracket, Draw Hackney of Muskegon defeated Ty Uchman of Grand Rapids in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

In the girls age-14 bracket, Jasper Harrington, of Allegan, defeated Anna VanderHyke, of Byron Center, in straight sets, utilizing a tiebreaker to take Set 1, 7-6, 6-0.

Allegan’s Kody Harrington took the boys 16 singles title by defeating Matthew Hall in the most dramatic championship of the afternoon. Hall, of Rockford, took Set 1, 4-6 before Harrington turned the tables in Set 2, 6-2. Finally, Harrington took a marathon Set 3, 10-4, for the championship.

Spring Lake’s Noah Bachmann took the premiere flight title, defeating Hudsonville’s Brendan Bentley, 6-1, 6-1, in the boys 18 singles championship.

The Open is the first of two Grand Haven hosted local tennis tournaments. The Lakeshore Open at Grand Haven is coming up July 14-16.

“I do expect more players involved in this one as we get away from the holiday weekend,” tournament organizer and Grand Haven head tennis coach Chris Wilton said. “I also am hosting a tournament associated with the State Games of America in Holland, August 4-6. That should be a big one too, but will be based out of Hope College.”

The Lakeshore Open will again feature flights for boys and girls ages 12-18 in singles and doubles.