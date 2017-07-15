Lakeshore Open brings high-quality tennis to Grand Haven

The United States Tennis Association sanctioned tournament will feature competitors both near and far. While the foundation of the tournament are well-known prep athletes from Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport High schools, there will also be competitors from as far away as Pittsford, New York.

“We’ll actually have someone from New York coming to the tournament,” said tournament host and Grand Haven varsity tennis coach Chris Wilton. “He (Joshua Weiss) is vacationing out here, and he decided to sign up a week ago in the age 18 and under group. It’s always nice to add new faces to these tournaments and have some variety in the field of play.”

According to Wilton, the boys side of the tournament will be ultra competitive with 28 players ranging from age 12-18.

"The boys age 16 division is quite large, so that was a big boost from previous tournaments,” he added. “This tournament will be a lot of high school kids getting in extra work during the offseason to get better for the fall season.”

Grand Haven High School has hosted several USTA tournaments over the past few years, and Wilton views it as net positive for both Buccaneer tennis programs. "We’ve been putting on these tournaments for five or six years, he said. “It’s been very helpful for both our teams to get in that kind of competition and really push yourself to get better. Our girls teams have played in a lot of these types of events and that's when they get their starts and that carries over to the next season. It strengthens the program as a whole and builds interest in tennis in the local area.

“Our kids aren't necessarily playing every weekend in tournaments across the country, so to participate in something like this helps them work on their game against other talented tennis players. Middle school kids play in these events, too, so that helps our build future varsity players into more developed tennis players by the time they are in high school.

“There’s also kids competing this weekend who were competing for varsity spots here last school year, and they are here to get better. Each event we've put on has been a huge success, and I’m sure this weekend will be no different.”

The event also serves as a social circle for like-minded athletes that can spring long-lasting friendships.

"I'm looking forward to watching some quality tennis, and I think we're going to have a good time. One of the nice things about these events is that you can establish friendships with other people you might not know that well, but are equally passionate about tennis.”

NOTABLE ATHLETES

For Grand Haven, Riley Wilton will be the No. 2 seed in the age 18 group, while Noah Bachmann will be the top seed in the age 16 group.

Julia Bachmann will get a chance to team up with long-time friend and former Spring Lake standout Meryn Campbell in the girls 18 doubles competition, while Kelsey Lansky and Audrey Reus will also be forming a dynamic duo.

Trinity Busscher, an incoming junior at Fruitport, will be competing in the girls age 16 singles competition, as well.

Most age groups will begin at 9 a.m. today and conclude by 4 p.m.