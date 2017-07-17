Lakeshore Open takes a summer swing

Nearly 30 athletes from various locations filled the courts for a long day of high-quality tennis matches that produced plenty of exciting finishes.

One of the more competitive matches was between Grand Haven’s Riley Wilton and out-of-state competitor Joshua Weiss of Pittsford, New York, in the age 18 singles championship match.

In a marathon match that lasted more than two hours, it was Weiss that came out on top by a 6-3, 6-1 score.

“That was a tough match. The score doesn’t really indicate how close it was, because we had a lot of long games and long points that we really had to fight for,” said Weiss after the match.

“(This tournament) was a lot of fun. I’m just down here to train and kind of vacation at the same time during the summer. This looked like a fun tournament, and I wanted to come out here and test my skills. It was a really good time.

“It’s about the same, talent-wise, as New York. There are a lot of talented players out here and a few of them were really giving me a hard time when I was going up against them. This was a nice way to push myself during the offseason.”

Tournament host and Grand Haven varsity tennis coach Chris Wilton thought the combination of skill, sun and setting were a perfect mixture for an offseason tournament.

“The tournament went very well,” he said. “The weather was perfect and the kids played great. The area players had very good results, too. Overall, it couldn't have gone much better.

“As far as the local players of note, Noah Bachmann won his fourth tournament this summer winning the age 16 division, while Riley Wilton finished runner-up in the age 18s bracket and Julia Bachmann and Meryn Campbell won the girls age 18 doubles. Isaac Postema won the boys age 14 consolation and Trinity Busscher of Fruitport made the semifinals of the girls age 16 bracket.”

RESULTS

BOYS

18 SINGLES

Joshua Weiss defeated Riley Wilton (6-3, 6-1)

CONSOLATION

Connor Smith defeated Nathan Sexton (6-4, 6-1)

16 SINGLES

Noah Bachmann defeated Andrew Swirczek (6-1, 6-2)

CONSOLATION

Tyler Zoerhoff defeated Matthews Bays (6-1, 6-1)

14 SINGLES

Elijah Schilthuis defeated Ryan Lee (6-2, 4-6, 1-0)

CONSOLTATION

Isaac Postema defeated Nathan Brock (6-2, 6-4)

12 SINGLES

Kellen O’Brien defeated Ty Uchman (6-0, 6-4)

CONSOLATION

Carl Ericksen defeated Nicholas Denenberg (6-1, 6-1)

GIRLS

16 SINGLES

Hannah Peterson defeated Halley Elliott (6-2, 6-3)

CONSOLATION

Breh Ruger defeated Annika Weeber (6-4, 6-4)

14 SINGLES

Regan Fales defeated Ava Wegmeyer (6-2, 6-3)

CONSOLATION

Alexandra O’Brien defeated Elsie Van Wieren (7-5, 6-0)

18 DOUBLES

Julia Bachmann/Meryn Campbell defeated Audrey Reus/Kelsey Lansky (7-5, 6-2)