Grand Haven boys tennis split opening contest of 2017 season

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:40 AM

Believe it or not, the fall sports season has begun and the Grand Haven boys tennis team is already winning matches.

In their first contest of the season, the Buccaneers defeated Zeeland East, 6-2, and fell to Portage Central, 7-1.

The Grand Haven singles flights led the way against Zeeland East, sweeping three matches with Noah Bachmann at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Spencer Sortman at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Riley Wilton at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0). Nathan Sexton picked up the Bucs’ fourth singles win at No. 4 (6-2, 6-4).

The doubles flights had a little more trouble, but picked up two wins nonetheless. Dylan Shenefield and Mason Price took care of business at No. 1 (6-3, 6-3), while Chris Askelberg and Weston Taylor fought through two tough sets to eventually put away their opponent at No. 2 in a third set (4-6, 6-4, 6-1). John Richardson and Matt Baldus were swept at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), while Ian Rant and Brayden fell at No. 4 (6-2, 6-3).

Perennial Portage

The Mustangs have cemented themselves as top-tier competition on the tennis courts, finishing third at the Division 2 state championships last fall.

The bronze medal team took it to the Bucs, but couldn’t manage to put together a perfect match. Every Grand Haven flight, aside from No. 4 doubles, won at least one game in each set over the course of the match.

Sortman took home the only Buc win of the match at No. 2 singles in dominating fashion (6-1, 6-1). The rest of the singles flights fell by similar numbers with Bachman (6-2, 6-3), Wilton (6-1, 6-0) and Sexton (6-1, 6-3) all losing in two sets.

The Bucs put together their best fights at the No. 2 and 3 doubles flights, both forcing Set 3 tiebreakers. Askelberg and Taylor dominated their second set after dropping the first but couldn’t finish the job in an extended Set 3 (6-4, 1-6, 10-6). Richardson and Baldus met the same fate after winning their first set and narrowly dropping their second. (2-6, 6-4, 10-7). Shenefield and Price put up a fight in Set 1 before being dismissed (6-4, 6-2), finally Rowley and Rant gave up the only sweep of the day for Grand Haven (6-0, 6-0).

“Overall, I am very encouraged by the improvement the team made between the first and second matches today, especially at No. 3 and 4 doubles,” Grand Haven head coach Chris Wilton said. “Although the score was 7-1 with Portage Central, I think our team knows they could do better. All four of our doubles had chances and a couple of the singles matches could be different if we played them again.”

The Bucs return to action Tuesday to host the Grand Haven varsity quad.

