Grand Haven boys tennis split opening contest of 2017 season

In their first contest of the season, the Buccaneers defeated Zeeland East, 6-2, and fell to Portage Central, 7-1.

The Grand Haven singles flights led the way against Zeeland East, sweeping three matches with Noah Bachmann at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Spencer Sortman at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Riley Wilton at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0). Nathan Sexton picked up the Bucs’ fourth singles win at No. 4 (6-2, 6-4).

The doubles flights had a little more trouble, but picked up two wins nonetheless. Dylan Shenefield and Mason Price took care of business at No. 1 (6-3, 6-3), while Chris Askelberg and Weston Taylor fought through two tough sets to eventually put away their opponent at No. 2 in a third set (4-6, 6-4, 6-1). John Richardson and Matt Baldus were swept at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), while Ian Rant and Brayden fell at No. 4 (6-2, 6-3).

The Mustangs have cemented themselves as top-tier competition on the tennis courts, finishing third at the Division 2 state championships last fall.

The bronze medal team took it to the Bucs, but couldn’t manage to put together a perfect match. Every Grand Haven flight, aside from No. 4 doubles, won at least one game in each set over the course of the match.

Sortman took home the only Buc win of the match at No. 2 singles in dominating fashion (6-1, 6-1). The rest of the singles flights fell by similar numbers with Bachman (6-2, 6-3), Wilton (6-1, 6-0) and Sexton (6-1, 6-3) all losing in two sets.

The Bucs put together their best fights at the No. 2 and 3 doubles flights, both forcing Set 3 tiebreakers. Askelberg and Taylor dominated their second set after dropping the first but couldn’t finish the job in an extended Set 3 (6-4, 1-6, 10-6). Richardson and Baldus met the same fate after winning their first set and narrowly dropping their second. (2-6, 6-4, 10-7). Shenefield and Price put up a fight in Set 1 before being dismissed (6-4, 6-2), finally Rowley and Rant gave up the only sweep of the day for Grand Haven (6-0, 6-0).

“Overall, I am very encouraged by the improvement the team made between the first and second matches today, especially at No. 3 and 4 doubles,” Grand Haven head coach Chris Wilton said. “Although the score was 7-1 with Portage Central, I think our team knows they could do better. All four of our doubles had chances and a couple of the singles matches could be different if we played them again.”

The Bucs return to action Tuesday to host the Grand Haven varsity quad.