Prep roundup: Grand Haven tennis grabs bronze Up North

The singles flights led the way for Grand Haven, all securing second-place finishes. Noah Bachmann (2-1), Spencer Sortman (1-2), Riley Wilton (2-1), and Nathan Sexton (2-1) fell to opponents from Clarkston.

“The Clarkston team’s singles lineup is the best our guys will see this year,” Grand Haven head coach Chris Wilton said. “Their No. 1 singles player should compete for a state title this year. Noah played him tough in the second set, which is encouraging. Spencer and Riley didn’t play their best, but gutted out a win or two. Nathan has been hitting very well this past week, and continued that today in his two wins.”

The doubles teams came out strong with Nos. 2-4 splitting sets with Clarkston before dropping their contests. Dylan Shenefield and Mason Price finished 1-2 on the day to claim third place, while Ian Ran and Brayden Rowley did the same. Chris Askelberg and Matt Baldus at No. 2 doubles and John Richardson and Matt Baldus at No. 3 finished 0-3.

“Our nine points almost doubles our total from last year,” Wilton said. “With a little bit of luck, we could have had several more points. I am very encouraged by how everyone competed today. Although the doubles teams didn’t come up with a lot of wins, they all won sets and were in almost every match.”

The Bucs return to the courts on Sept. 11 to begin their conference season at Caledonia.

Ackerman breaks pool record in GH loss

The Grand Haven girls swim team took on East Grand Rapids on the road Friday, falling to the defending Division 2 state champion Pioneers, 64-121.

Sophomore Kathryn Ackerman led the Bucs with two individual victories, which included setting a new EGR pool record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.38. Ackerman also grabbed gold in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.08.

Also scoring big for the Bucs was Alonna Clark, finishing second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.89), and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.89). Stephanie VanNuil finished runner-up on the 1-meter board with a score of 199.80.

Grand Haven returns to the pool Saturday for the West Michigan Relay meet at Rockford.