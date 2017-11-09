Grand Haven's Bachmann earns All-State honors

The sophomore represented the Bucs at No. 1 singles, finishing the season with an overall record of 23-5. All five of those losses came to other All-State players.

Bachmann becomes just the second Grand Haven boys tennis player to make the All-State team since 1980, joining Patrick Bruining, who was selected in 2004 and now holds the Aquinas College record for match wins.

The two grew up on the same street while Bruining was a student of Bachmann’s current coach, Chris Wilton.

Bachmann’s 23-5 record carried the Bucs to an O-K Red Conference title at No. 1 singles, as well as a runner-up finish at the Division 1 regional tournament, which qualified him for the state championships.

At the state finals, Bachmann won his first match with ease, defeating an opponent from Ann Arbor Pioneer in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. In his second match, in the round of 16, the sophomore stud ran into the 83rd-ranked player in the nation, falling 6-4, 6-0.