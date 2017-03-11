Central Park Players to perform 'God of Carnage'

Show dates are March 17-18 at 7:30 p.m., March 19 at 2 p.m., and March 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. All shows are at the Grand Haven Community Center.

Tickets are $10 for students and senior citizens, and $12 general admission. Tickets are on sale now through the CPP's box office at 616-843-3906 or online at www.centralparkplayers.org.

The performances will be directed by Andrew Kitchka and assisted by Trudi Kerkstra.

Following a playground altercation involving two 11-year-old boys, two sets of parents join together in a Brooklyn apartment for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

This play contains adult language and graphic situations that may be inappropriate for young viewers.

The cast features Joe Carmolli as Alan Raleigh, Katie McCool as Annette Raleigh, Peter Drost as Michael Novak and Mandalyn Keeler as Veronica Novak.

Central Park Players is a community organization dedicated to providing high-quality theater at affordable prices to the Tri-Cities area since 1959.