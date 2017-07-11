CPP to perform 'Aladdin Jr.'

The high-flying musical follows the street urchin Aladdin in his quest to win the heart of Princess Jasmine with the help of a friendly Genie and a magic carpet.

Many may be familiar with the tale of “Aladdin” from the Disney movie of the same name, but the youth production features some new songs, a shorter run time and other kid-friendly features.

The story takes audiences to the world of Agrabah, where Aladdin finds a magic lamp and uses his wishes to become a prince in order to win the heart of the beautiful princess. All of the Disney characters — including Genie, Iago and the evil Vizier Jafar — make their appearances in a story filled with magic, power struggles and the power of love.

Darcie Beekman is making her directorial debut with "Aladdin Jr." and said she was enjoying the opportunity to work with young actors of all ages. The youth production gives students the opportunity to have fun putting on a professional musical while learning the ins and outs of theater, as well as how to work together as a group, she said.

Andrea Lindback plays Genie, Jasmine is played by Emily Prescott and the title role of Aladdin will be played by Quinn Remington. Sophia Koches brings the Magic Carpet to life, Jafar will be played by Jake Trygstad and Naomi Jarvis plays Iago.

Other players are Jacob Klanke, Kendall Jeisy, Gabi Tomes, Sophia Kelley, Caroline Jeisy, Adam MacLeod, Garrett Breeden, Leonard Poole, Amaya Fisher, Grace Prince, Carissa Tracy, Joslyn Claypool, Emily Holmberg, Nora Jacobson, Shelly Marsh, Faith Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Maya Perry, Hannah Reier, Maggie Sadler, Keira Staley, Rowynn Staley and Elizabeth Zylstra.

“Aladdin Jr.” will have four performances at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and ending with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, July 15.

For tickets, call the Central Park Players box office at 616-843-3906, or go to www.centralparkplayers.org for online tickets and more information.