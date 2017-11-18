MCC students to present 'Boiling point! Water, Politics and Power'

The performance will be nightly at 7:30.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 27, at the Overbrook Theater Box Office on the MCC campus. Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for MCC students, staff and faculty. To reserve tickets, call 231-777-0324.

Tapping into the 2017 Muskegon Arts and Humanities Festival theme of “Water,” the show uses humor parody and pathos to address related topics ripped from today’s headlines:

• Do living beings have a right to fresh water?

• Should the Great Lakes be diverted into plastic bottles for sale?

• What is the actual cost of bottled water in terms of production and waste and why should we pay for it?

• What are the impacts of global warming, fertilizer run-off, greenhouse gasses, and storm drain/automotive run-off on our fresh water supply?

“There have been plenty of articles over the last few years documenting both water diversion and the Flint crisis,” said MCC theater instructor Tom Harryman, who directs and leads the production. “The political action in the state has varied from courageous whistle-blowers speaking up to politicians spending public dollars to defend their disastrous decisions.”

In “Boiling Point!” the production team and ensemble, along with outside writers and specialists, examine the many questions about water. They then borrow styles from The Daily Show, Brecht, musical theatre, improvisation, and other presentations styles to create a type of “Living Newspaper” production.

Assisting in the creation of “Boiling Point!” are MCC physical geography instructor Diana Casey, MCC theater instructor Kirk Carlson, MCC student director Molly Veenstra, and MCC student actors Lexi Anderson, Cece Gorman, DeShay Holmes, Isaac Hunter, Alexx Lohman, Ashley Poling, Joshua Powles, Madisen Schuppe and Brody Yarian.

Technical assistance for the production is given by Sheila Wahamaki, Jim Allen and Susan Eyler.