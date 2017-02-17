Grace of All Trades

Nobody tell Grace Peterson that.

The former high jump standout for the Spring Lake track team is now a multi-event athlete for the Grand Valley State University track and field team.

Peterson, now in her junior year, is already breaking school records in the pentathlon. The five-stage event combines the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and finally, the 800-meter run.

At the Bob Eubanks Open on Jan. 13, Peterson recorded 3,223 points, breaking the previous Grand Valley State record of 3,218 held by Jocelyn Kuksa since 2009.

“It was an amazing feeling,” reflected Peterson. “One of my teammates, senior Samora Nesbitt, who is the triple jump record holder at the school, said he was more excited about me breaking the school record than his own performance at the meet.

“Everyone on my team came over and congratulated me afterward, and it was a pretty special moment.”

Although she surpassed her goal, Peterson was initially upset that she had left herself in a tight spot heading into the arguably the most grueling of the five events.

“I was a little displeased heading into the final event, because I knew I had to get a personal best in the 800 in order to break the mark, and (that event) hurts so much,” she added. “I really had to push myself even harder during that final event, which is probably the most difficult, because none of us are really (specialized) 800 runners.

“It helped that (head) coach Jerry (Baltes) was standing at the 60-meter mark and yelling something to me to keep going. People were cheering me on during that last stretch, and that really pushed me to keep going. Personally, I knew I had to run a personal-best time, and it was in my head that I had to keep going.”

After tallying a 3,126-point performance as a sophomore, Peterson gained the confidence in herself to pursue the school-record mark.

“I didn’t really even think about the school record until the end of my sophomore season last year,” she admitted. “After I got within 100 points, I started thinking, ‘next indoor season, I have to get it.’”

In order to qualify for the NCAA Division II indoor track national championships on March 9-11 in Birmingham, Alabama, Peterson will need to reach the 3,500-point mark.

“It would be a stretch for me to make it at this point in the season, but we have a provisional mark, as well. If I can get to 3,285, I make a list for potential qualifiers, and from that list they might pick as many as 16 athletes for the multi, so there’s a chance.”

If it weren’t for some personal perseverance, that opportunity would only be a distant dream instead of an attainable achievement.

“My freshman year, I didn’t do quite as well as I had hoped,” Peterson admitted. “It was new training, plus learning new events. I had to learn six events that were new to me, so it was a lot of extra pressure and extra work.

“There was some uncertainty. I didn’t know where I fit in, and I had to practice new events, and I wasn’t anywhere near where I needed to be. I was also studying pre-med, doing coursework for two majors, volunteer work, and a regular job outside of school, too. I needed to give something up, and at the time, track seemed to be the most logical choice.”

In a time of doubt, it was the encouragement of others that helped Peterson push through.

“I was originally recruited for high jump out of high school,” said Peterson. “My jump coach, Steve Jones, was pointing me to the multi-events and really pushed me during the fall conditioning sessions of my freshman year. He set the bar pretty high right off the bat for me, even though I might not have seen the same things he was seeing at the time.

“He’s always been nice to me. He was pretty intimidating at first, but he never stopped helping me and pushed me to be better. If he ever thought I was a lost cause, he never showed it, and I’m really thankful for that.

“My parents have been great, too. They’ve always been so encouraging. They drove out to Tiffin, Ohio, to watch me compete a few times and that was amazing. They text me all the time and check in on me, and it’s just nice to have that kind of support system.”

To Peterson, who’s favorite Olympic athlete to watch is Brianne Theisen-Eaton, the key to success in what appears to be a tortuous gauntlet of physical challenges, is to stay out of your own head.

“You have to have a short memory,” she said. “It’s so much more mental than it is physical. I had to really work on not getting down on myself if I didn’t perform well during one of my initial events. You have to turn the page and take one event at a time and not let one subpar performance turn into two or three bad scores.”

While she tries to stay out of her head on the track, in the classroom, she’s diving headfirst.

“I’m studying to get into medical school, and I’m taking the MCAT (Medical College Admission Testing) in May,” she said. “I’m hoping to become a doctor in the future. Everyone tells me I won’t know what field I want to get into until I start interning, but right now, I really like neurology.”

LAKER FOR A LIFETIME

Before destroying the record books as a Grand Valley State Laker, Peterson was standing out from the crowd as a 300-yard hurdler at Spring Lake High School.

“I was pretty good at the high jump in high school,” she said. “I liked the 300 hurdles, and it was a neat thing for me, because no one else really wanted to do it. It wasn’t easy, but I really enjoyed challenging myself at an event that a lot of people didn’t even want to try.”

Peterson credits long-time Spring Lake track coach Gera Peel as someone who helped her develop the courage that has now turned her into a record-breaking college athlete.

“She’s my favorite, and she’s come out to a few events already at Grand Valley to cheer me on,” Peterson said of Peel. “We talked about her coming out to a few more events in the future, too. She’s always so encouraging, and she is a very powerful and compassionate person. She really makes you believe in yourself more and really instills a confidence level that I’m not sure many other coaches would be able to do.

“She definitely helped me gain confidence in myself early on and made sure I never doubted myself.”

The path to a track career might have seemed far-fetched when she was younger, but a little push from a friend helped get the ball rolling.

“One of my friends talked me into doing track in eighth grade, she said. “In seventh grade, I thought it was weird. I high jumped for a long time, but I didn’t do so well, so I wasn’t sure if it was really for me.

“I had played basketball a little bit before that, but there wasn’t much athletics before middle school. I was primarily focused on art and piano and other things growing up.”

THE PURSUIT CONTINUES

Since record-setting performance in early January, Peterson added two personal best marks at the Mike Lints Alumni Open on Jan. 28 that could help her continue to improve on her pentathlon score.

Peterson recorded a career-best 5.14-meter jump in the long jump and a 10.66-meter throw in the shot put.

As she continues to push through the rigors of a multi-event track life and a multi-major student course load, one thing is clear — there’s no hurdle Grace Peterson can’t clear.

Josh VanDyke is the sports editor for the Grand Haven Tribune. For more stories like this, follow him on Twitter @JoshVanDykeGHT.