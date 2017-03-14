Grand Haven’s Ray signs with Muskegon Community College

Ray received a substantial scholarship from head coach Dan Fishel next year at MCC.

Ray was a member of the 3,200-meter relay team last year that finished as the O-K Red Conference Champions, as well as regional champions, and state qualifiers. Through her career, she has been a West Michigan All-Star, O-K Red All-Conference, and All-Regional performer for the Buccaneers.

Ray is a four-year letter winner in track and cross country. She plans to study general education at MCC with the intention of transferring to a four-year university in the future to study to be a medical assistant.

Haylee is the daughter of Brian and Cortnay Ray of Grand Haven.