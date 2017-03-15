Hentemann finishes 11th at Indoor Nationals

The national event included a collection of the best high school mile runners in the country.

Several Grand Haven teammates and coaches watched the race, which was live streamed online. Hentemann ran in the first of three heats, finishing fifth. She would ultimately finish 11th overall with a time of 5 minutes, 1.5 seconds in the mile, which converts to a 4:59.1 time in the 1,600-meter event.

"She ran a great race on a tough 200 meter track,” said Grand Haven girls track coach John Tarr. “She got boxed in on the second lap, but kept her composure, stepped out of it and surged up to the leaders. Every time the lead pack took off, Gabby picked it up and stayed with them for the entire race. That's a fantastic 1,600 meter time for March. The greatest benefit of running that race was that she went out and competed really well against some great milers. I was really proud of her and the way she handled herself."