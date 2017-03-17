Laker track star gets head start

Gabriella LeRoux competed as one of more than 3,600 athletes at the meet over March 10-12, representing Michigan as one of more than 40 states and Canadian provinces.

This was LeRoux’s fourth appearance at the national meet. She placed 27th overall in pole vault, clearing a height of 12 feet 2 ¼ inches.

Following her senior year at Spring Lake, LeRoux will continue her track and field career at Michigan State University.

LeRoux is the defending state champion in her premiere event of pole vault, clearing 11-8.00 to clinch the title at the 2016 state finals.

She also finished 25th overall in the 100-meter dash in 13.45 seconds, and anchored the Lakers’ 4x100-meter relay to a 15th place finish. The Laker girls track and field team finished 23rd overall at the meet.

The Lakers kick of the 2017 season at the GVSU indoor meet on March 23 and face off with Holland for their first dual meet of the year on March 29 at Holland.