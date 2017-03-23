Off the blocks

The runners, throwers and jumpers of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport all found themselves in early competition at the Grand Valley Indoor Invitational on Wednesday at Grand Valley State University.

The meet serves as an appetizer for the impending season, pitting runners against an indoor 300-meter track, rather than the normal outdoor 400-meter oval. Jumps and throws remain the same, but without the annoying disturbances of turbulent spring weather.

With odd distances like the 60-meter hurdles and the 4x600 relay, the meet serves as a measuring stick for coaches to hold to their team’s off-season training. All three head coaches had expectations for their squads, but none too high. Without team scoring, Wednesday was all about getting their spikes sharpened.

Lakers going the distance

The Lakers will continue their building phase this season, with their strength in the distance crew coming off a boys cross country O-K Blue Conference championship this fall.

Their first season on the track in the O-K Blue will test the Lakers, but head coach John Coughenour is optimistic about his squad.

“We have very strong distance guys,” he said. “We have a few good mid-distance guys, and higher numbers for the mid guys. Isaiah Pierce is a very good athlete no matter what he does. He was sixth in the state in the 400 last year and is going to be bigger, faster and stronger this year.”

With a healthy influx of underclassmen and a solid core of potential in returning runners, the Lakers will look to be competitive in the O-K Blue right away.

“If our sprinters and mid guys can match what those distance guys do, we could be a force in the Blue, cautiously optimistic,” Coughenour said.

Before all that, the Lakers have to find their land legs.

“Today, we just get some basic, baseline times. Get the kids who have never run before excited and get them out there and participating, that is the key,” Coughenour said. “No pressure, just come out and see what you can do.”

Built Bucs

Grand Haven looks to be on the tail end of a rebuilding period, with a balanced team of veterans and fresh green talent, it seems expectations are cautiously high for this year’s squad.

“We’ve got a solid mix this year of old and new, we have been so young for a few years, so I like that part of it,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said of his team. “We have some key kids that are going to do very well this year.”

Those kids, like Spring Lake’s team, sport a cross country background and will run the distance events for the Bucs.

“I think our distance crew is going to carry us for the most part,” Nelson said.

That is not to say Grand Haven is weak elsewhere, however. Coach Nelson has spotted some talent hidden away in the mid-distance and field events that will add some much needed depth to his roster.

“I think our 400 runners are going to be really strong,” he said. “I do feel that we have a couple field events that we could do OK in.

“If we can get some of these guys to show up, we can piece together a pretty good thing this year.”

The Bucs hit the rubber for their first outdoor dual on Tuesday at Zeeland West.

Toppled Trojans

After taking the 4x800 relay state title a year ago, the Trojans have some work to do before they are competing at a gold-medal level once again.

Cameron Oleen is the sole returner from the championship relay last year, and led a promising performance at the Grand Valley Invitational Wednesday.

“We graduated almost all our guys, so we are trying to find some people today,” Fruitport head coach Chad Brandow said. “We have some good mid-distance guys.”

The Trojans took home top honors on Wednesday in the 4x600 relay, matching their time from last year.

“We won today in the same time that we had last year with the state championship guys,” Brandow said. “Those guys improved a lot from here on, so we got some work to do.”

The move into the O-K Black is going to be a tough one for Fruitport in a down year for the program.

“We graduated all our sprinters, that is what we are here for today, we are trying to find some,” Brandow said. “Right now, moving into the O-K Conference is not a good move for us. I wish we could have come in last year, we could have come in guns blazing, but you never know.

“There is always a chance, and it is too late now, we are in it. I just want to go in and see where we set amongst the schools that are a lot bigger than us.”

The Trojans will take on familiar cross-town competition in the Muskegon trio of Reeths Puffer, Mona Shores and The Big Reds, as well as new opponents in Grand Rapids Union and Kenowa Hills.

“Reeths-Puffer is very good, they will be the team to beat in the city, I don’t know about the conference though,” Brandow said. “Grand Rapids Union and Kenowa Hills, those are teams we have never ran before.

“We had some young kids that stepped up today. We are no where near where we were last year, we had three guys in every event. It will be a rebuilding year, but it will be a fun year.”

All three track and field teams are looking forward to the start of outdoor competition next week, and picking up speed after spring break in the warm weather. The starting gun has sounded, here goes the first lap.