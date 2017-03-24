Local girls track teams working against time, weather as spring season opens

In fact, it’s often a 3-on-1 battle between coaches as they take on the opposition, Mother Nature and Father Time. This season has been no different, as sub-freezing temperatures have limited outdoor practices for all area teams.

For the Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport girls track and field teams, however, they got an opportunity to sneak in an indoor event on Thursday as they competed at the Laker Challenge at the Kelly Family Indoor Facility on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

While the times and scores don’t necessarily make or break a season, the event does serve as a proving grounds for athletes as their coaches look on to try and get a better feel for what their team’s ceiling might be by the time the state meet rolls around on June 3.

“We’ve got a very similar team to last year,” said Grand Haven coach John Tarr. “We’ve got a lot of good kids up front, but then we lack some depth after that. We have everybody back that made the state meet last year, expect Malea (Teerman), who graduated.

“We look strong for the most part. We’ll probably finish around .500 in the O-K Red Conference, but it’s a very tough conference every season.”

Tarr viewed Thursday’s event as almost a scrimmage of sorts as they prepare for Tuesday’s dual meet opener at Zeeland West.

“It’s been a tough start to the season with all the snow and random weather we’ve had to deal with,” he added. “It was nice to get out here and compete against some other teams as we get ready for our first dual meet.

“It looks like (Kassidy) Burnside is pretty healthy, and she’s done very well today in the hurdles. She owns the freshmen school record in the 300-meter hurdles, but she got hurt at this exact meet last year, and we never really got her back to 100-percent health after that. So, that was exciting to see today.”

As for the team’s outlook, Tarr believes the strength will once again be in the distance team.

“Our strength this year will be in our middle distance runners,” he said. “Our 400 and 800 runners are very talented, and Gabby (Hentemann) should continue to do well in the mile, too.

“Our pole vaulters have gotten better, we have three high jumpers and some sprinters, too. Cameron Constant is pretty fast, as well. She’s a talented freshman that is going to help out our sprint group.

“I think our 800-relay team could really challenge some teams at the regionals by the end of the year.”

With an experienced group coming back, this year’s Grand Haven squad seems to be ahead of the curve.

“With the experience, it really helps this year,” Tarr added. “We have kids on this team that have made it to the state finals two years in a row, so that’s a great experience to have under our belts.

“I felt like we really laid an egg last year at the state meet. I think the excitement of the event last year overwhelmed them. I’m usually not a negative motivator, but that is something I am going to talk about.

“We have to remember how poorly we did there. I think we can use that as fuel and do a lot better this spring. These kids are smart, focused, and they seem to keep their composure. It’s a very strong group that’s only going to get better.”

Other highlights for the Bucs included: freshman Sarah Knoll, who shot a 36 feet, 1 inch attempt in the shot put; sophomore Gabby Hentemann finished second in the 800-meter run with 2-minute, 20-second time; Sarah Dufon recorded a 10-6 in the pole vault; McKenna Keefe finished second in 400 with 1:02; and the 4x300 relay team of Hentemann, Jenny Ryan, Laura Koistier and McKenna Keefe finished second with a time of 3:01.

LAKERS SPRINGING INTO ACTION

Thursday’s event was the first event for the Spring Lake girls track and field team as a member of the O-K Blue Conference and their first competition under first-year head coach Mary Amy Bajt.

“I’m excited,” she said at the end of the meet. “We’re really young, and we have some freshmen coming in that will help fill in some gaps in our lineup, but we have strong upperclassmen leadership, too.

“We’re pretty balanced, and we cover the whole line-up. I think we have a lot of talented sprinters, distance runners and field-event athletes, too.”

Senior standout Bella LeRoux will look to defend her pole vault state title for the third season in a row and will highlight a strong group of upperclassmen who will provide leadership to otherwise young team.

“Bella is an outstanding athlete in every event that she’s in,” Bajt added. “It’s not just a pole vault, either. She’s a very talented sprinter, too. We’ve got great senior leadership on this team from every group. Bella and Kiera Stevenson have been great leaders for us, and we also have seniors in the distance groups, the field events, and the sprint groups. I feel really good about where this team is at in terms of chemistry and leadership.”

Bajt looks forward to the challenge of the O-K Blue Conference and hopes that it will help her team push themselves in time for the state meet.

“The conference is going to be good across the board,” she added. “Every event will be a challenge. Grand Rapids Catholic Central is the one that everyone is going to try and catch, and we hope to be competitive in that group.

“I’m looking to groom these kids to get better for the end of the season. As a team, I hope we do well and win some meets, but we should have some individual success along the way, too.”

FRUITPORT FEELING FRESH

For Fruitport, the event was a chance to see what the team’s strengths might be this spring, and where the team should focus its efforts at practice.

“We’re having fun,” said Fruitport coach Randy Johnson. “We have a freshman in Rachel Anderson who is doing really well. Our upperclassmen are doing extremely well, today. I’m very happy with how they are running. Kallie Fehler is always harder on herself than I am, but she started off really well so far today.

“Maddie Kelly had a great race as well. Taylor Burke had a strong run in the 200, and our distance girls are well on their way. So, it’s a fun event to gauge where we are at, and see where we have to go from here.”

The move to the O-K Black Conference will be extremely challenging for the Trojans, as they don’t have the team depth to compete for conference championships. However, the competition level could help push individuals to new heights by June.

“It’s going to be tough for us,” Johnson admitted. “I’m hoping we can be competitive, but it’s going to be difficult for us to win any of the meets because our numbers just aren’t there. We only have 25 girls out this year, and I would hope for at least 10 more to be competitive in a team meet.

“We just have to focus on qualifying some of our individuals and relay teams in certain races and work hard on that.”