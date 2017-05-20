Prep roundup: WMC girls track takes regional title

The Warriors racked up 147 points to lead Mason County Eastern in second place and Muskegon Catholic Central in third at Holton High School.

Qualifying for the state meet with top-two finishes for the Warriors were: Logan Williams, taking first and second in the 800-meter and one-mile runs, Josie Aardema with a first place finish in the two-mile run and Chanaiya Richards and Anika Eenigenburg taking first and second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Richards continued to shine with a top-finish in the 300-meter hurdles, and solid legs on the 400 relay, along with of Kaitlyn Summerield, Ema Davis and Peyton Helton, as well as the 800 relay, featuring Summerfield, Peyton Allen and Davis.

The one-mile relay team of Logan Williams, Wilksinson, Davis and Ellie Dekam took first place, along with the two-mile relay team of Logan, Dekam, Aardema and Vanderkooi.

Kylie Luhring took second place in the discus throw to claim a spot at the state meet.

WMC boys track and field takes third

The WMC boys team finished in third place at the regional championship meet Friday, behind regional champion Muskegon Catholic Central and Wyoming Potter’s House in second place.

Qualifying for state on the boys’ team were: Tyler Somers with a runner-up finish in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, the 400 relay team of Solomon Waller, Evan Fles, Johnscott Finley and Ben DeKryger, the one-mile relay team of Dan Ray, Somers, Fles and Finley and Somers in the pole vault.

SL soccer rolls Coopersville

The Spring Lake girls soccer team took on Coopersville in a Thursday night O-K Blue Conference showdown, dismissing the visitors, 7-1.

Junior Emily Batts racked up three assists in the win, feeding Phoebe Saunders, Laney Peasley and Tia Leary for goals.

Leary returned the favor, assisting Batts’ lone goal of the contest.

Peasley netted two more goals to grab a hat trick on the evening, assisted by Saunders and Keara Fritsche.

Fritsche finished off the Laker scoring on a penalty kick.

Fruitport baseball falls to Reeths-Puffer

The Fruitport baseball team took on local rival Muskegon Reeths-Puffer on Thursday night for an O-K Black Conference game, losing to the Rockets, 3-6.

The Trojans captured an early lead with one run in the first inning, but couldn’t keep pace with the home team, who put up four in the third inning and one in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

Fruitport tried a comeback in the final inning; scoring two runs in the seventh but could not finish the job.

Parker Tawney took the loss on the mound for Fruitport, going six innings and allowing six runs, 10 hits and one walk, while grabbing one strikeout.

The Trojans collected seven hits, with Connor Schuitema and Dominic Colegrove nabbing muli-hit games to lead the offense.

Fruitport baseball returns to the sandlot on Monday against Orchard View.