Spring Lake and Fruitport track programs headed back to the state finals

Although a rain-slicked track and bursts of unfriendly wind made the second half of the meet difficult to manage, the Lakers and Trojans both overcame the obstacles to field multiple state qualifiers by the conclusion of Saturdays’ Division 2 regional at Ludington High School.

The Spring lake girls track team won two events and finished with 57 points to finish fifth overall, while Fruitport tallied 29.6 points to finish 10th.

The Zeeland East girls team won the meet with 137 points, while Hamilton came in second (85.6 points) and Ludington finished third (69.6).

The Fruitport boys track team won two events and recorded 52 points to finish fourth, while Spring Lake won one event and added 42 points to finish sixth.

The Zeeland East boys team recorded 144 points to take top team honors, while Allendale came in second (94 points) and Zeeland West finished third (81).

THREE-PEAT IN SIGHT

For the Spring Lake girls squad, senior standout Bella LeRoux continued her dominance in the pole vault ranks, clearing 11 feet, six inches at the regional to take top honors in the event and put herself in a great position to win her third straight state championship at the state finals.

LeRoux was also a member of the 800-meter relay team with Julia Bajt, Sophia Tardani and Kiara Stevenson that won its race with a new school-record time of 1:47.37.

LeRoux wasn’t done yet, as she added a state-qualifying mark in the long jump at 16 feet, 5 inches. Tardani also added an individual state qualifying mark in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.78.

NEW FACES, SAME PLACES

The Fruitport boys track and field team had an overhaul of its roster this spring after graduating a large senior class that helped build a winning culture within the program. That culture has helped the current Trojan athletes hit the ground running in its first season in the O-K Black Conference, as the team took the league crown last week over Division 1 schools like Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores and Jenison.

The new-look roster has helped yield another sizable group of state qualifiers for this year’s state meet, with six Fruitport performers hitting their marks Saturday.

Junior Cameron Oleen won the 400 dash with a time of 50.01 to lead the Trojans, and was also a member of the 2-mile relay team with Aaron Simot, Mitchell Johnson and Brendan Deneen that won its event with a time of 8:07.35.

Wyatt Kendra added a qualifying mark in the in the 300 hurdles (40.61), while Ryan Bytwerk made the state cut in the long jump (20-10.50).

“I’m very happy, especially considering where we started at the beginning of the year,” said Fruitport boys track coach Chad Brandow. “I didn’t know what we would have at the beginning of the year. I knew Cam Oleen would probably qualify, and I knew Wyatt would have a shot, but our 2-mile relay team has really stepped up, and we’ve had a lot of individuals improve throughout the season to put us in this position.

“It’s unbelievable. What they’ve done up to this point is just amazing. We won the city meet, and we won the conference in our first season in a new league. We have kids like Aaron Simot, who has run three different distance events every meet, all year long. Mitch Johnson, Deneen and Oleen have done everything we’ve asked of them and then some. Wyatt and the sprinters have come along at the right time, too. It’s exciting for the program.”

Brandow had one individual state qualifier wait until the last possible moment to exceed the state qualifying mark and shatter expectations.

“Our long jumper, Ryan Bytwerk, really surprised a lot of people,” he continued. “He was seeded 10th and finished third overall with a state-qualifying jump. That’s about 11 inches longer than he’s ever jumped before, so he picked a good time to peak.”

FESTIVE FUTURE

For the Spring Lake boys track team, sophomore Andrew Hylen won the 1-mile run with a time of 4:32.15 to lead the Lakers, and added a state-qualifying mark in the 2-mile run (9:52.27).

Senior Isaiah Pierce finished second in the 200 dash (22.92) and 400 dash (50.38) with state-qualifying times, as well.

Despite the miserable weather by the end of the meet, Spring Lake boys track coach John Coughenour was anything but distraught with how his squad performed and what Saturday’s results mean for his program’s future.

“We ran pretty well, today, despite these conditions,” he admitted after the meet. “Andrew Hylen ran really hard, today, which he always does. His brother, Ben, ran well, and all our distances guys ran well. I thought Isaiah won the 200, but I guess someone out leaned him right at the end. He added a second-place finish in the 400, and he’s run hard all year, too.

“Chris Warner has run really well for us all year, and we had kids like Park Vetula come out of nowhere to help us build some depth. He’s a senior who came out this spring, and has really added a new element to our team. He ran cross country in ninth grade, but otherwise, he’s fairly new to the sport.

“This is great for our program, though. It’ll be hard to replace a guy like Isaiah next year, but, collectively, I think we’re really building a strong team. Our throwers have gotten better and better with every meet, so I’m excited for what the future holds for us. It’s hard to win track meets when you are 28, 29 points in the hole right from the start, but I think that shouldn’t be a problem for us in the future.”

For the Fruitport girls track team, junior standout Kallie Fehler paced a strong performance for the Trojans, who will also return plenty of depth next spring.

Fehler qualified in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.18, and was a member of the 1-mile relay team with Katana Daniely, Taylor Burke and Olivia Netzler (4:11.72) that finished second with a state-qualifying mark.

The same foursome added a state cut time in the 800 relay team, as well, with a mark of 1:47.65.

The Lakers and Trojans travel to Zeeland on June 3 for the Division 2 state finals meet.