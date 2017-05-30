Local track teams take on MITCA state meet

Teams can qualify for the meet by winning their regional or capturing a state power ranking by the association. The Lakers finished fifth overall in the Division 2 meet, while the Warrior girls took seventh and the boys took eighth in Division 4.

The Spring Lake girls took on the Division 2 contest at Harper Creek High School on Saturday, taking a number of top-three finishes.

Kiara Stevenson kicked things off with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, while Sophia Tardani took third in the 300 hurdles.

The 400 relay team of Rebekah VandeWeg, Stevenson, Carly Komar and Bella LeRoux raced to third place in the event, while the 800 relay team of Julia Bajt, LeRoux, Tardani and Stevenson took second and the one-mile relay team of Tardani, Taylor Rebone, Sophia Tilton and Bajt did the same.

LeRoux took the Lakers’ only victory, placing first overall in the pole vault.

Jillian Huizenga broke her own school record in the final discus throw of her high school career, throwing 100-02.

Western Michigan Christian sent both of their teams to the Division 4 meet, with top-three finishes on both sides.

Logan Williams led the girls with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run and a hand in the first-place two-mile relay team, along with Ellie DeKam, Josie Aardema and Sarah VanderKooi, as well as the second-place one-mile team of Shantele Wiksonson, VanderKooi and DeKam.

Dekam took a medal-finish of her own with a third-place in the 400-meter run.

Jack Kim highlighted the boys’ meet with an overall victory in the 110-meter hurdles and a tie for first in the high jump.

Tyler Somers took a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles.

“We ran well on a hot day and really rose to the challenge of competing against some of the best teams in Division 4, posting 16 personal or season bests,” WMC coach Josh Scholma said. “It was a great way to end the season as a team.”