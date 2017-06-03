Spring Lake track teams set their sights on history at Division 2 state meet

Four girls and two boys will represent the Lakers at Zeeland High School today in a variety of events on the oval, from the 200-meter dash to the 2-mile death march.

The ladies send two individual qualifiers in two-time pole vault defending champion Bella LeRoux and senior hurdler Sophia Tardani. They will be joined by Julia Bajt and Kiara Stevenson for the 800-meter relay.

Isaiah Pierce and Andrew Hylen will represent the Laker boys running polar-opposite lineups. Pierce will look to crack top-three in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, while Hylen will look to hang with the leaders in the 1- and 2-mile races.

The six-runner team has plenty of accolades between them, and many more to earn. With the support of two stalwart coaches, the sky is the limit for this group as they take on Michigan’s best.

3-PEAT FEAT

Senior Bella LeRoux will be in the hunt for individual immortality on Saturday, looking to win her third-straight Division 2 pole-vaulting title.

LeRoux easily took vaulting wins in dual meets and invitationals alike all season, routinely being the only girl to clear the 10- or 11-foot barrier. Her most recent win came at the West Michigan All-Star meet when she vaulted 12 feet even, besting second place by a full two feet —but you wont hear her boasting about it.

“Bella is very grounded,” Spring Lake boys head coach John Coughenour said. “You see examples where the people who are very good at what they do are not. She is pretty grounded and at the top of the food chain.”

A work ethic to match a stellar attitude makes LeRoux a leader to be reckoned with.

“She is extremely focused,” Spring Lake girls head coach Mary Bajt. “She has no problem making the tough decisions about what will get her to the next level. She is very disciplined.

“If there is anyone coming for track who hasn’t been out before, she is the first to greet them. She is so welcoming and inclusive and a great presence on the team.”

The 12-foot mark at the All-Star meet won’t count for seeding purposes. LeRoux takes the No. 1 slot coming into competition with a seed-height of 11-6, five inches over second seed Hollie Hagan out of Forest Hills Eastern.

Her performance last year earned her the gold medal, but not the vaunted 12-foot mark, this year, she hopes to vault into the stars.

HURDLE HUSTLE

The girls’ other individual qualifier, Sophia Tardani, will run the 300-meter hurdles with hopes of finishing off her season on a high note. She holds the 11th seed coming into competition, sitting at 47.78 on the heat sheet.

A strong competitor in her own right, Tardani has created a niche among the quickest runners in the state, but also in the hearts of her teammates and coaches with positive attitude, welcoming demeanor and passionate nature.

“Those things hold true with Kiara, too,” coach Bajt said. “She has come on really strong at the end of the season.

“When she passes the baton, she gets those girls so pumped, screaming ‘go, go, go!’ it is so exciting to watch her race and watch her get the other girls fired up. That is what we need.”

RAPID RELAY

Tardani’s fire will come in handy as the remaining Lakers join forces to chase down more history.

Julia Bajt and Kiara Stevenson along with LeRoux and Tardani have been burning rubber in the 800-meter relay all season, and are ready to show the state what Spring Lake track is made of.

“First place,” they said, in unison, of their goal.

“We want to go out there and show them that we are a threat,” Bajt added.

“We want to be All-State, to win, and to make it into the 1:45s,” LeRoux continued.

The foursome has beat and bested the Spring Lake school record multiple times over the course of the season. In their final act, they want to make sure their standard sticks around. According to Stevenson, records are meant to be broken, “after a little while.”

FIERCE PIERCE

Senior star-power leads the boys team into the state meet, as well. Isaiah Pierce will take on the 200- and 400-meter dashes with hopes of taking home a top-three finish and a fresh personal record.

“I want to break top three,” he said. “I know everyone is going to work hard. Last year, I was ranked eighth and was able to get my time super low, it was a PR, so I feel like I can do that again.”

Pierce set his own bar high at this year’s All-Star track meet, racing to his current PR in the 400 with a time of 49.63.

“I felt really strong at the end of that race,” he said. “I ran hard and had the stamina to finish. I think I can repeat that time, I just have to drink a lot of water and do some good stretching.”

Like LeRoux, Pierce’s All-Star time will not serve as his seedtime; he sits at third overall in the 400-meter, but won’t take solace in his lofty entry.

“Anything can happen that day,” he said. “Everyone can PR. You have to leave it all on the track.”

AEROBIC ANDREW

Rounding out the Laker state team is sophomore distance extraordinaire Andrew Hylen, who will run the 1-and 2-mile races in his first appearance at the Division 2 track and field state meet.

Hylen has a history at the cross country state competitions, but has yet to make his debut on the rubber.

His experience at this year’s regional championship will influence his races at Zeeland, taking lessons and motivation from both the good and bad finishes.

“Being seeded first in the 1,600 at the regional and winning it was a turning point,” he said. “I kept up there and did my best. Then in the 2-mile, it was raining and stormy so I didn’t do as well as I thought, but I qualified, so that was good.”

When asked if the adverse conditions fired him up for redemption at the state meet, Hylen responded simply.

“Yes.”

A crowded, fast field will keep the young stud from running away with the race like he is accustomed to this year, but the increased competition is far from intimidating.

“We have ran in some competitive meets with some Division 1 guys,” he said. “I am placed in the middle of the pack (today), so I am just going to see what I get and try to do my best. I probably won’t go out as hard, I wont be in the front of the line so I will have to work up and keep pace with the guys in front of me.”

LAKER LEGACY

While this state group is senior heavy, the mixture of young talent and outbound leaders bodes well for the future of the program. With so much history on the line, it would be easy for this team to get caught up in their accolades but this squad is more interested in the product that they leave behind.

“For us seniors, we want people to know that track is fun,” LeRoux said. “You have to work hard but it is fun. We want people to make goals for themselves and for new people to start the sport, and we want to give them some records to break.”

The attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“We love our sport,” coach Bajt said. “We want to introduce it to people and let people know that track is a lot more than running in circles, it really is fun. We have had some incredible team moments this season with times, wins in meets or races and even practice. The guys and girls team come together, we just enjoy being here.”

The route to solidify that legacy of fun and excellence is simple; be better than you were before.

“Have as strong a race or races as they have ever had,” Coughenour said of his goals for the team. “Just to reach that potential. I’m not thinking of times as much as good handoffs, great speed and absolutely running as well as they ever have.”